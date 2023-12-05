Private Jets Flying Elitists To Global Warming Summit Freeze On Runway

Videos by OutKick

World leaders and elitists were stranded on runways in Munich, Germany ahead of this past weekend’s global warming summit launch in Dubai due to a massive snowstorm.

You can’t make it up.

“Private jets in Munich on the way to Dubai global warming conference are literally frozen on the runway, which has turned into a glacier,” said meteorologist Ryan Maue tweeted.

The videos of the expensive, holier-than-thou private jets frozen or topped with snow are just as hilarious as you’d expect. (Note: Not every private jet was heading to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, obviously. Airports, however, were shuttered across the country and beyond though.)

Private jets in Munich on the way to Dubai global warming conference are literally frozen on the runway, which has turned into a glacier. https://t.co/Q2s9J5cLkE — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 2, 2023

With 44 cm left on the ground this morning, Munich, Germany has officially experienced its biggest December snowstorm on record.

pic.twitter.com/qMqEHoQiLj — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) December 2, 2023

PRIVATE JETS FROZE AHEAD OF GLOBAL WARMING CONFERENCE

There is something poetic about wealthy people who fly their private jets getting stuck at an airport because of treacherous snow conditions – especially as they head to complain about global warming. These are the same people that tell you and I not drive an SUV, cook using a gas stove, or eat meat. But, they can enjoy their private jets all they want!

You’d think one of those geniuses that claim to know so much about weather would have realized that just because the Sahara Desert is hot, that doesn’t mean the surrounding areas are – including yes, Germany who is seeing historic amounts of snowfall.

God, this makes me so uncontrollably giddy. I think I’m going to order a nice coal-fired pizza and do donuts in a parking lot in my buddy’s massive Ford Explorer to celebrate.