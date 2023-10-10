Biden Spokesman Doubles Down On Belief Global Warming Is A Bigger Threat Than Nuclear Annihilation

Videos by OutKick

President Joe Biden apparently believes global warming is a bigger threat to the safety of people around the world than nuclear war.

Potential nuclear war has been a hot topic ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because Putin’s military has more nuclear warheads than any other country on the planet. America also boasts our own massive stockpiles, and with weapons flooding into Ukraine, there has been fear escalation could result in nuclear weapons being used.

Now, Israel, another country with nuclear weapons, is at war with Hamas in Gaza, and fear of escalation and more countries getting involved absolutely exists. So, given the world events, does Biden’s stance that global warming is “the only existential threat humanity faces” still hold?

The answer is yes.

President Biden thinks climate change is a bigger threat than nuclear war. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Biden spokesman claims climate change is a bigger problem than potential nuclear war.

Fox’s Martha McCallum asked John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, if Biden truly believed that, and he made it clear that is the official position of the Biden administration.

“Absolutely does. Climate change is an existential threat. It can you know, it actually threatens and is capable of wiping out all human life on earth over time. I mean, that’s I don’t know how more existential we can get to that, but that doesn’t mean that we walk away from our obligations, our national security interests in very dangerous parts of the job,” Kirby said during his appearance on Fox News.

When pressed again if climate change is more threatening than nuclear war at the current moment, Kirby responded with, “The president believes wholeheartedly that climate change is an existential threat to the all of human life on the planet. That’s just science. That’s a fact, Martha. But it doesn’t mean that we turn our back on the other challenges facing this country and our allies and partners around the world. We’ve got broad national security commitments, literally globally, and we’ve got to mind all of them at the same time. You mentioned two of them. Obviously, Israel right now, certainly Ukraine over the last almost two years now, we are big enough and powerful enough and effective enough nation to be able to look after all these disparate national security threats. And one of them, literally is climate.”

You can watch the full exchange below.

This is an insane stance from the Biden administration.

Claiming global warming is a bigger threat than potential nuclear war is a stance not grounded in reality.

The world as we know it could end in a matter of minutes if the conflict in Ukraine went nuclear. American ICBMs launched from ground silos can hit Russia in under 30 minutes. Nuclear weapons launched from submarines could get there much faster.

The same goes for Russia’s missiles it would start lobbing our way. Our missiles would pass each other in the air, and hundreds of millions would die.

The estimated death toll if the Cuban Missile Crisis had gone hot was 200 million people in North America. That was more than 60 years ago. Since then, submarine, bomber and missile technology has only improved. Russia and America could both be completely wiped out in a couple hours in the event of a nuclear war.

Anyone who compares the stakes of global warming and climate change to hundreds of millions of people potentially being wiped out in a day has no idea what they’re talking about.

The estimated death toll of the Cuban Missile Crisis was 200 million people in North America if the situation had resulted in a nuclear war. (Photo by Getty Images)

You can debate climate change all you want and hold any opinion you want. But the facts are the facts. Climate change isn’t killing hundreds of millions of people in a matter of minutes, and Biden knows that.