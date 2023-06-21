President Biden And Taylor Swift Help Reveal Women’s World Cup Team

Videos by OutKick

The US Women’s National Soccer Team for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup has been revealed with some help from the likes of President Joe Biden and Taylor Swift.

The President and First Lady were the first to appear in the roster reveal video which saw a who’s-who of stars (and some that will make you go “who?”) introducing the World Cup Squad.

Biden opened the video with some remarks about how inspirational the team was. It’s edited neatly together from what I would bet a large sum of money were the good parts of many, many flubbed takes.

“For nearly 40 years, the US Women’s National Soccer Team has epitomized what it means to be a champion, “from lifting trophies to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration to Americans of all ages, our family of all ages.”

The First Lady then chimed in with some lie about how excited they are to watch soccer. They’re not going to be watching. Not with the games happening in the middle of the night in the US. I imagine Joe is in bed by 7:30 most nights.

Taylor Swift Headlined A Cavalcade Of Stars And Others

Taylor Swift also appeared in the announcement video. She took a few minutes away from grifting her fans with over-priced merch to announce one of the team’s big guns, Alex Morgan.

“Hey, guys, it’s Taylor. “I have been tasked with the incredible responsibility of announcing to you another teammate on the US Women’s World Cup Roster,” Swift said.

“It is my honor to announce to you, No. 13 Alex Morgan, someone who I consider a friend, someone I’m a massive fan of. I’m such a huge fan of the whole team, and I can’t wait to watch you guys play this year. Congratulations you guys, and I will be watching.”

Taylor Swift’s issued an incredibly wordy message compared to Shaq’s. He kept it short and sweet while announcing Trinity Rodman. Yes, she is the daughter of former NBA star and unofficial North Korean ambassador, Dennis Rodman.

The video also featured actress Mariska Hargitay (whose mom is Jayne Mansfield; people forget that), Tina Fey, Rainn Wilson, Lil Wayne, Blake Lively, John Cena, Jalen Hurts, and woman who couldn’t believe OutKick founder Clay Travis would say “boobs” on cable, Brooke Baldwin among others.

Any way you slice it, that was a star-studded video.

Apologies to Megan Rapinoe for having to represent the United States again. We know she hates that.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20th.

