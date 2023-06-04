Joe Biden Officials Take Precautions Not To Tire Aging President: Report

Videos by OutKick

If you’re concerned about President Joe Biden’s age, you’re not alone.

But while Republicans have been sounding the alarm for quite some time, a recent New York Times report reveals Democrats are now questioning Biden’s mental and physical fitness, too.

Biden officials reportedly “leave him alone” as often as they can on the weekends. And they tend to adjust his schedule to avoid tiring “an aging president,” according to the Times.

Additionally, the President can only make public appearances between noon and 4 p.m. during the week.

Last week, Joe Biden fell on stage during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

An anonymous Democrat told the outlet Biden’s age is a major concern for prominent members of the party.

“At a small dinner earlier this year of former Democratic senators and governors, all of them in Mr. Biden’s generation, everyone at the table agreed he was too old to run again,” the report reads. “Local leaders often call the White House to inquire about his health.”

The Times also reported Biden’s aides limit his access to the press over concerns that he might make a major mistake.

One anonymous aide spoke about “small changes” in the President’s behavior.

“When he sits down, one former official said, he usually places a hand on his desk to hold his weight and rarely springs back up with his old energy,” the Times report reads.

Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024.

At 80 years old, Biden is the oldest president in United States history. If re-elected, he’ll be 86 at the end of his second term.

But during a press conference in April, Biden didn’t seem to even remember his age.

“With regard to age, I can’t even say — I guess, how old I am — I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t register with me,” Biden said

BIDEN: “With regard to age, I can’t even say I guess how old I am. I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t register with me.” pic.twitter.com/TGndqfxdA7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2023

But his advanced age absolutely should register with voters. Because when it comes to the leader of the free world, mental acuity matters.

A May Quinnipiac poll found 65% of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president for another four years.

And it’s not just Republicans saying it. The same poll found 69% of independents and 41% of Democrats believe Biden’s age is a problem as well.

In April, Axios reported some White House aides have privately compared Biden to an aging king.

“He has a tight-knit palace guard of longtime aides whose first instinct is to protect him, and not take chances,” the report reads.

Even with all of this protection, Biden’s failing faculties are on full display — from the bumbling speeches to his fall at the Air Force Academy graduation last week.

Can they really keep pretending for six more years?