Joe Biden Takes Massive Fall At Air Force Graduation

At what point do we call what’s happening to Joe Biden elder abuse?
According to OutKick founder Clay Travis, that point might be right now.
The completely physically fit and healthy 80-year-old president was at the Air Force Academy on Thursday for their graduation ceremonies.
And oh boy, it did not go well.
Biden was standing on stage as graduates were announced and headed towards the front of the stage.
He shook hands with one graduate, then turned, seemingly to exit. That’s when things went horribly wrong.
Biden immediately tripped and took a huge fall on the stage. He was then unable to help himself get back up, with Secret Service agents having to help get him up.
This is just the latest example of Biden’s obviously declining physical and mental health.
Last year he famously fell off his bike after getting distracted.
READ: BIDEN BIFFS ON HIS BIKE IN DELAWARE
Earlier this year, he fell while walking up the steps of Air Force One.
Things are certainly going well!
Will The Media Finally Pick Up On Biden’s Obvious Decline?
When watching this video, it’s no wonder he’s been on vacation for a substantial portion of his presidency.
READ: JOE BIDEN HAS BEEN ON VACATION FOR 40% OF HIS PRESIDENCY
Despite Biden’s clear physical decline, the media’s studiously avoided criticizing him for his health. They, of course, had no such qualms going after former President Donald Trump for a “halting walk.”
Amazing how the president’s age was such a concern at 74, but not remotely relevant when the president is 80 and a Democrat.
Biden’s mental gaffes may be even more consistent and prominent than his physical ones.
During the midterm campaign, it seemed like every day brought another incoherent mumble in response to a softball question.
How much longer will they, or can they run cover for him?
The answer, given the media’s obvious political leanings, is likely as long as it takes.
One CommentLeave a Reply
Biden finally busting his ass for once. Did he see a toddler in the crowd and got distracted?