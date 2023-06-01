Joe Biden Takes Massive Fall At Air Force Graduation

Videos by OutKick

At what point do we call what’s happening to Joe Biden elder abuse?

According to OutKick founder Clay Travis, that point might be right now.

The completely physically fit and healthy 80-year-old president was at the Air Force Academy on Thursday for their graduation ceremonies.

And oh boy, it did not go well.

Biden was standing on stage as graduates were announced and headed towards the front of the stage.

He shook hands with one graduate, then turned, seemingly to exit. That’s when things went horribly wrong.

Biden immediately tripped and took a huge fall on the stage. He was then unable to help himself get back up, with Secret Service agents having to help get him up.

Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well. pic.twitter.com/jpT2EjgyNH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2023

This is just the latest example of Biden’s obviously declining physical and mental health.

Last year he famously fell off his bike after getting distracted.

READ: BIDEN BIFFS ON HIS BIKE IN DELAWARE

Earlier this year, he fell while walking up the steps of Air Force One.

Things are certainly going well!

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden at Air Force Graduation. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Will The Media Finally Pick Up On Biden’s Obvious Decline?

When watching this video, it’s no wonder he’s been on vacation for a substantial portion of his presidency.

READ: JOE BIDEN HAS BEEN ON VACATION FOR 40% OF HIS PRESIDENCY

Despite Biden’s clear physical decline, the media’s studiously avoided criticizing him for his health. They, of course, had no such qualms going after former President Donald Trump for a “halting walk.”

Amazing how the president’s age was such a concern at 74, but not remotely relevant when the president is 80 and a Democrat.

Biden’s mental gaffes may be even more consistent and prominent than his physical ones.

During the midterm campaign, it seemed like every day brought another incoherent mumble in response to a softball question.

How much longer will they, or can they run cover for him?

The answer, given the media’s obvious political leanings, is likely as long as it takes.