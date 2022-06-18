Biden Biffs on His Bike in Delaware

Not only have Joe Biden’s approval ratings been in free fall for the last year or so, but Biden has now taken a fall himself. He had a wee mishap while on a Delaware bike ride with his wife, Jill, and his security detail.

Luckily, Biden was unhurt by the fall, and to demonstrate, he even posed for a picture with a young girl shortly after he recovered.

We all knew that “Ridin’ with Biden” wouldn’t work out well for America, but who knew it could be so dangerous?

