‘Office’ Star Calls Out Hollywood’s ‘Anti-Christian Bias’

Rainn Wilson believes Hollywood is biased against Christians.

The man famous for playing Dwight on “The Office” called out the entertainment industry over the weekend for often portraying Christians in a bad light.

Rainn Wilson calls out anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Specifically, he called out David in “The Last of Us.” The episode eight villain posed as a preacher but was really an evil cannibal.

“I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind,” Wilson tweeted.

Does Rainn Wilson have a point about Hollywood and “The Last of Us”?

To be clear, Wilson is 100% correct about David in “The Last of Us.” You knew as soon he was introduced the character was going to be major trouble.

I never even played the video game, and it was still clear to me. Now, is that due to an anti-Christian bias or was it just due to the story arc?

Rainn Wilson calls out “The Last of Us” and Hollywood for anti-Christian bias. (Credit: HBO)

It’s hard to say, but as a whole, nobody in Hollywood has ever had a problem mocking Christians and middle America. That’s just a fact. It’s an easy group to target, and most other religious groups never face the same scrutiny.

“South Park” is pretty much the only entertainment product that is an equal opportunity offender. The Comedy Central hit goes after every ethnic group, religious group and everything else in between.

Wilson isn’t the first person to sound the alarm.

Rainn Wilson certainly isn’t the first major name to call out Hollywood for its views on Christianity. Previously, Matthew McConaughey also shared similar comments.

“I have had—and I won’t throw any people under the bus—but I have had moments where I was on stage receiving an award in front of my peers in Hollywood, and there were people in the crowd that I have prayed with before dinners many times, and when I thanked God, I saw some of those people go to clap, but then notice that, ‘This is gonna be a bad thing on my resume’ and then sit back on their hands,” McConaughey explained a couple years ago in an interview with Joe Rogan, according to MovieGuide.org.

McConaughey famously and passionately thanked God during his Oscars acceptance speech.

