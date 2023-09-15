Porn Star Richelle Ryan Thinks Aaron Rodgers Needs To Date Her Following His Injury

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into his New York Jets career. He underwent surgery this week and created some buzz earlier in the day by not ruling out a return to the field later this season.

That will require a smooth rehab process, the early stages of which are likely already underway. While he recovers from the injury, noted New York Giants fan and porn star, Richelle Ryan, has offered to keep him company.

Adult film actress Richelle Ryan arrives at the Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Well, more specifically, she wants to date the future Hall of Famer and make content with him while he works his was back to fully healthy. She floated the idea on X.

“I think what Aaron Rodgers needs to do right now is date me,” Ryan posted on the social media platform following his injury. “As long as he lets me use his d*ck for OnlyFans so we can keep the money flowing in the household.”

That’s an interesting offer. As appealing as it might sound to some, Rodgers isn’t likely going to take her up on it. For obvious reasons.

Not even her claims that she’ll “go easy on him” will do the trick. He’s rumored to be in a relationship with Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens, she did attend his first preseason game with the Jets and show him some love on social media after the injury.

Dating A Porn Star Probably Isn’t In The Cards For Aaron Rodgers

Ryan knows that Rodgers isn’t likely to respond to her suggestion. It’s a can’t lose kind of a situation for her. Throw a name out there and if they respond great, if not there’s nothing lost.

Either way it’s entertaining and part of the fun she likes to have on social media. Although the 38-year-old, who calls herself “The Neighborhood Cougar” usually plays these games with athletes much younger than she is.

A few years ago the porn star was cougar hunting 49ers star Nick Bosa and she’s even thrown Joe Burrow’s name out there as well.

While it’s doubtful that either of them reached out to the her, it doesn’t mean there aren’t any NFL players sliding into her DMs. Ryan claimed just last season that an unnamed Patriots defensive player wouldn’t stop messaging her.

From the sounds of it, he wasn’t successful in flying her out to Boston. As Ryan knows all too well, shooters shoot. Who knows what could happen? You might just find yourself helping an injured quarterback beat the odds and return to the field ahead of schedule.