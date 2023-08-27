Bucks Heiress Mallory Edens Was In Attendance For Aaron Rodgers’ First Game With The Jets

Videos by OutKick

Jets and Giants fans weren’t the only ones who showed up on Saturday to watch Aaron Rodgers take the field for the first time at MetLife Stadium with his new team. Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens was also at the game.

Rumors of a relationship between Rodgers and Edens surfaced earlier this year. She was even spotted hanging out with Randall Cobb’s wife before a Green Bay Packers game last season.

Randall Cobb, Mallory Edens, and Aaron Rodgers watch the second half of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

That was quickly followed by a report that said they were more than friends, but weren’t in a serious relationship. With an unnamed source saying, “He’s not looking to rush into anything. It’s low-key for now.”

Then, much like Rodgers’ offseason darkness retreat, there was nothing. The two never directly addressed their alleged relationship. The talk died down, he switched teams, then made solo appearances in New York.

That all came to an end on Sunday, when Edens took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of the “girl dinner” she enjoyed the night before with her model friend Melanie Friedel at the Jets game.

Edens’ friend also shared a view of the field from their seats. Just like that the rumors of a relationship between the heiress and the quarterback are back on.

Mallory Edens and her friend Melanie Friedel take in a Jets game (Image Credit: Mallory Edens/Instagram Story)

Mallory Edens and her model friend attend Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut (Image Credit: Melanie Friedel/Instagram Story)

Is This Just The Beginning Of The Mallory Edens Sightings In New York?

That’s a lot of action in the stands for a preseason finale. Obviously there was a little extra going into this game, being that it was the first time the future Hall of Famer was taking the field for a team other than the Packers.

As for the action on the field, Rodgers saw the field for two series. He went 5-for-8 for 47 yards and a touchdown. To top the whole game off the Jets won the game over the Giants 32-24.

Nothing like some relationship rumors heating back up at the end of the preseason to help ease the transition to a new team. There’s a much bigger spotlight in New York than there was in Green Bay.

All eyes will be on Rodgers’ play as he takes the field for the Jets this season and on the stands for a possible Mallory Edens sighting.