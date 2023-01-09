Aaron Rodgers & Girlfriend Mallory Edens Are Keeping Things ‘Low Key’

And just like that, it’s officially go-time for Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Mallory Edens, who is an heiress to the Milwaukee Bucks franchise.

PEOPLE fired off a story Sunday, just hours before the Lions-Packers game detailing, via an unnamed source, how the Rodgers-Edens relationship is 100% in the development stage. “It’s more than friends, but it’s casual. Nothing serious at all,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s not looking to rush into anything. It’s low-key for now.”

Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Mallory Edens enjoy a December Milwaukee Bucks game. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

But, now we can start calling Mallory Edens, 26, the girflriend of Aaron Rodgers, 39, and that’s INCREDIBLE news for those who play the Google algorithm game.

“But it’s definitely a very close friendship that is evolving,” the source added. “He’s not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn.”

For those of you who don’t remember, Rodgers famously announced during his 2021 NFL MVP speech that he’d gotten engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. A few weeks later, Rodgers started talking about how he was looking forward to the challenge of raising children.

Woodley and Rodgers were finished by the end of the summer. Like his other long list of relationships, she was left wondering what the hell just happened.

Then came the 2022 relationship that Rodgers never spoke about with Blu of Earth, the shaman who once famously declared that she wasn’t a witch and didn’t practice witchcraft.

Now it’s up to the long-time jersey chaser and Princeton-educated Mallory Edens to see if she’s the one for Aaron. She’s been trying hard for years and now it’s time to come off the girlfriend bench to try her hand.

Previous Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriends:

Destiny Newton (there were reports these two were engaged in 2012)

Jessica Szohr

Olivia Munn (was she talking about Rodgers during a 2021 interview where she destroyed an unnamed former boyfriend?)

Kelly Rohrbach

Danica Patrick

Shailene Woodley (supposedly engaged in 2021)

Blu of Earth (that tattoo on Aaron’s arm didn’t just happen without inspiration)

Mallory Edens

Thanks to the work of the Detroit Lions, Edens and Rodgers can ease into the offseason. The Bucks — Rodgers owns 1% of the team — don’t return home until January 16 when they face the Pacers. This would be the perfect time for the two to jet off to Peru so Rodgers can drink some ayahuasca and go on a psychedelic trip to figure out if he wants to return in 2023 for the guaranteed $58 million that’s on the table.

Stay tuned.