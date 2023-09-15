Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Rule Out Return This Season And Takes Shot At ‘Bum’ Keith Olbermann

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, speaking publicly for the first time since suffering a potential season-ending left Achilles tear on Monday Night Football, is not closing the door on returning to the field this season.

This season.

No, Rodgers didn’t guarantee that during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday. The Jets haven’t been about guarantees since 1969.

But he didn’t dismiss the idea.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is looked at by the medical staff on the field for an apparent injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Back This Season?

“There’s a lot of different ideas about the overall length of the rehab,” Rodgers, 39, said. “I think what I’d like to say is just because somebody hasn’t ever done it a certain way doesn’t mean it’s not possible.

“There’s definitely some odds stacked against me based on age. But I like it. Stack all the odds against me and see what happens.”

That seems to answer the question whether Rodgers intends to return to the team by next season or retire. That doesn’t seem to be the major question at this point, although Rodgers did not actually say he’s definitely coming back.

“I think what I’d like to say is give me the doubts,” he said. “Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things you think can, should or will happen. Because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration.

“That’s all I need. So give me you doubts, give me your prognostications. And then watch what I do.”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran onto the field carrying a massive American flag on the anniversary of 9/11. (Credit: Getty Images)

Monday Was Great. And Terrible

In typical Rodgers form, he said he is investigating multiple orthodox and unorthodox ways of rehabilitating.

“My entire focus and dedication is acquiring the most information and then adding to what is already a pretty [darn] good rehab plan,” Rodgers said. “I think we’re going to shock some people.”

Rodgers was obviously shocked when his season seemingly ended on the fourth play of the season but that’s how it went on Monday. It made the day the wildest of wild rollercoaster rides.

“Monday was an amazing day to start,” Rodgers said. “Amazing night running on the field with the flag. Electric. And then it turned into one of the toughest 24 hour stretches I’ve had in my life for sure. A lot of sadness, a lot tears, frustration, anger, all the gamut of emotions.

“But the sun rose the next day and I found myself in L.A. and had surgery on Wednesday. And since then I’ve been feeling better.”

Rodgers Takes Swipe At Olberman

Rodgers, being a figure that is beloved by some and despised by others, was asked about the doubters. And the haters

He was asked about moron Keith Olbermann, who has a platform because he was on television for a while until he alienated everyone who came to know him.

Olbermann actually celebrated the Rodgers injury on social media because it meant a player who declined to take the Covid-19 jab went down.

To which Rodgers offered this argument ender: “Get your fifth booster, Keith.”

And then for emphasis, Rodgers added …”Bum!”

