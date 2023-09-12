Keith Olbermann Takes Joy In Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers suffered an apparent Achilles tear Monday night against the Jets. An MRI will confirm the injury later on Tuesday.

But because Rodgers didn’t jab himself with the coronavirus vaccine, there are people online who enjoyed his injury.

Like Keith Olbermann.

Olbermann mocked Rodgers by posting six syringe emojis on X with the caption, “Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate.”

Usually, we have fun with Olbermann’s rants. He is a caricature of himself: a lonely old man screeching for attention.

However, taking joy in someone suffering a possibly career-threatening injury (Rodgers turns 40 next year), is a bit more insidious than his usual drivel.

Olbermann’s post is gross. It’s what Mark Jones does. The ESPN broadcaster has, over the years, shared several tweets celebrating injuries of white and conservative players.

Notably, Jones shared an X post saying 49ers linebacker Nick Bosa deserved to tear his ACL because he stood for the anthem.

Jones and Olbermann are hateful. They abhor those whose politics differ from theirs.

See, conservatives root for players they don’t like to lose. Leftists root for players they don’t like to suffer physical pain.

“Leftists have been rooting against Aaron Rodgers for a few years … Rodgers was one of the few public figures who vocally expressed an opposing viewpoint during the pandemic,” says the always astute Brodigan from Louder with Crowder. “Most notably, when it came to the Fauci Ouchie. That means, in the eyes of Democrats, Rodgers needed to be delegitimized and destroyed for not being in total compliance.”

And Olbermann might be the worst of the bunch. He embodies the intolerant Left.

The sad state of Keith Olbermann is a warning to the woke: this is how it ends.

As we documented a year ago, Olbermann is living proof of what years of lies, misery, hypocrisy, and baseless indignation do to a human. Living this way eventually takes a toll. It requires such effort to manufacture venomous hate over nothing.

Just look at him:

Olbermann is visibly unhappy. And he wishes Aaron Rodgers’ career was like his: over.

TRANS COMMUNITY IS BEING EXPLOITED FOR FUNDRAISING | BOBBY BURACK