Aaron Rodgers Posts Picture Following Successful Achilles Surgery, Future For Jets QB Uncertain

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers lasted just four plays in the 2023 NFL season before suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He’s out for the season.

The injury occurred on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. On Thursday, Rodgers posted on Instagram saying that he had successful surgery on Wednesday to repair the tendon.

“Surgery went great yesterday,” Rodgers wrote over a picture of him in a hospital bed. “Thank you for all the love and support.”

What’s next for New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers turns 40 years old in December. That means that should he choose to continue his career, he’s going to be a nearly-41-year-old quarterback coming off a devastating injury.

Those typically don’t end well. However, Rodgers is determined competitor. Many people thought his career might have ended on the MetLife Stadium turf on Monday night.

However, there’s a lot of speculation that Rodgers doesn’t want to go out like that. Pat McAfee, who frequently hosts Rodgers as a guest on his show, suggested that Rodgers isn’t going to want that injury to be his final NFL play.

Achilles tears are among the most difficult injuries from which to recover. With advances in medicine, most athletes would probably prefer a torn ACL over an Achilles tear.

As mentioned, Rodgers isn’t young. However, there are a few things going for him. The first is that it’s easier to come back from the injury as a quarterback rather than a skill-position player.

The other is that the injury occurred to his left leg. As a right-handed thrower, Rodgers plants and drives off of his right foot. Plus, his athleticism had waned with age and he relies much less on that aspect than he did in the past.

Prior to this season, Rodgers suggested that he wanted his Jets career to last more than one season. He certainly didn’t envision his first season going the way it did, so that commitment is going to be tested.