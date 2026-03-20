Presidential Hopeful Stephen A. Smith Has No Idea What Fireside Chats Are

Sports and entertainment talking head Stephen A. Smith hasn't exactly been shy about his aspirations to run for office in the near future.

The ESPN megastar has made several public declarations stating he would like to take a stab at the presidency in 2028, but after fielding a call on his Mad Dog Sports radio show, it's clear Stephen A. might not be ready for the big leagues just yet.

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So a caller asked Stephen A. Smith if he would bring back the fireside chats, made famous by Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s and 40s, and his response is "What are those?"

Stephen A. then pivots to the FCC's equal-time rule as a reason to why he won't run for president, which was a hilarious way to move on from the fact that he still has no idea what fireside chats are.

Did this man open a history book even once?

How can you expect anyone to take you seriously as a presidential candidate if you aren't even aware of a nearly universally known practice implemented by one of the most famous (or infamous) and longest tenured presidents in the history of the United States?

Then again, if he ran as a Democrat, I doubt anyone would care, considering that one of his fellow candidates would be AOC, whose German press tour makes Stephen A. look like Socrates by comparison.

Many commenters were quick to point out how pathetic it is that a man in his 50s who wants to be president doesn't have any clue what fireside chats are.

This got me thinking, though, about how funny a President Stephen A. Smith fireside chat would be.

The man they call Screamin' A. would be absolutely electric in a fireside chat environment.

Hell, that's basically what the modern day podcast is now, so SAS was practically born for this.

"You want me to make a prisoner swap for THAT SCRUB? ‘Cause that’s what he is, a bonafide SCRUB! They get the Merchant of Death back, and we get, what, a player to be named later? PREPOSTEROUS"

That almost makes me want to vote for the guy, but those darn FCC equal-time rules won't make it a reality.

Such a shame!