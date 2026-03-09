This Week, Stephen A. Says He Won't Run For White House. What About Next Week?

Smith ruling out a run for office may not mean much, given his penchant for staying in the headlines.

Two weeks after saying he was "seriously considering" a 2028 presidential run, Stephen A. Smith told Sean Hannity he is now ruling it out.

"2028 is coming pretty quick," Hannity said on his new "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast. "I think it’s all bullsh*t. I don’t think you’re running. Am I right?"

"I don’t think I’m running either, because I gotta give up my money," Smith responded. "I ain’t giving up my money, Sean. Sean, I ain’t giving up my money. I can tell you right now, let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening."

Smith was referring to the five-year, $100 million contract he signed with ESPN last March and his deal with SiriusXM, reportedly worth more than $10 million per year.

Of course, Smith ruling out a run for office may not mean much, given his penchant for staying in the headlines. As OutKick has predicted on numerous occasions, Smith will likely continue sending mixed messages until the deadline to qualify for the first Democratic primary debate in 2027.

The odds of him making another statement hinting at a run in the coming weeks are high. He thrives on attention. Like his political commentary, there is little consistency in what Smith says about his presidential ambitions. He appears to make it up as he goes.

Of course, we do not expect him to run in the ene. First, as he acknowledged, he would have to forfeit 10s of millions of dollars. Second, he would face significant challenges on a debate stage.

That is not to say the Democratic primary field is stacked with intellectual heavyweights. It is not. However, Smith struggled to handle social issue debates with former ESPN colleague Max Kellerman, whom he ultimately had removed from "First Take." It is difficult to imagine him faring better against seasoned politicians.

Despite teasing a run, Smith has never clearly outlined his positions on major policy issues. Some days, he advocates for strong border enforcement. Other days, he does not. At times, he describes America as systemically racist. At other moments, he criticizes the left for taking racial politics too far.

In short, Smith tends to say what benefits him most in the moment, whether he is appearing on Fox News, CNN, ESPN or ABC News.

Later in the interview, Smith told Hannity the three candidates he would vote for right now are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"He’s an adult in the room. There is no questioning his qualifications for the job," Smith said of Rubio.

Current betting odds list JD Vance and Gavin Newsom as early favorites to lead their respective parties’ 2028 tickets.

The full interview between Stephen A. and Sean Hannity will air on Hannity's YouTube page Tuesday.

Related: Stephen A. Smith Claims He Witnessed Multiple Murders, But Kept Quiet