It Sounds Like Stephen A. Smith Might Actually Run For President

It sounds like Stephen A. Smith may actually launch a campaign for the White House in 2028.

In a preview of a sit-down with "CBS Sunday Morning" this weekend, Smith said he is considering a bid that would put him on the 2027 Democratic Party debate stage.

"I will confess to you, I'm giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027," Smith told CBS National Correspondent Robert Costa. "I've got this year coming up, 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues."

After the conversation, Costa said, "Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign. Spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with Trump back in 2013 and 2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media…"

Smith has been teasing a potential run for the Democratic nomination for more than a year, claiming that influential party figures are encouraging him.

Longtime sports columnist Jason Whitlock has predicted a Smith campaign for more than two years, suggesting Smith’s boss and Disney CEO Bob Iger could be behind the effort.

"Someone told y'all 2.5 years ago that Bob Iger was running Stephen A Smith for president. Iger has stepped aside from Disney. Shannon Sharpe is pretending to beg to come back to ESPN to replace SAS. It's all coming together," Whitlock posted Friday.

In many ways, Smith could be viewed as an ideal Trojan horse candidate for Democratic leaders. He does not have a long record of deeply rooted political positions and has shown a willingness to take whatever stance is needed for the brand. Compare his tone on Fox News with his appearances on CNN or "The View." He's a different guy.

Most notably, Smith faced backlash in November, including from Joy Reid, after questioning whether Rep. Jasmine Crockett was more interested in viral media attention than representing her constituents. Though he initially said he would not "back down," he later apologized multiple times, referring to her as "a sister."

If there were ever a candidate party leaders could tightly manage, it'd be Smith.

The question is whether he could actually win the nomination. The Democratic Party has faced criticism in recent cycles, with some arguing it effectively cleared the field for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in 2016 and 2020, and later installed Kamala Harris in 2024. If party leadership were to coalesce around Smith, it would be difficult to dismiss the possibility.

That said, Gavin Newsom remains a significant betting favorite for the nomination. And while the California governor is slimy, he projects to be a more formidable opponent in a debate against a Republican nominee such as JD Vance.

It is one thing to debate fellow sports personalities like Ryan Clark and Cam Newton. It is another to face informed political opponents. The last time Smith clashed with someone of intellect, the partnership ended when he removed Max Kellerman from "First Take."

Smith also drew attention two years ago during an appearance with Fox News’ Will Cain when he struggled to define "equity." A presidential campaign would require sustained command of complex domestic and foreign policy issues. We suspect Smith would struggle in that regard.