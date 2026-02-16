Recapping 2028 Presidential Hopeful AOC's Brutal Weekend

And they wonder why their internal polling numbers are so bad.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has recently positioned herself as one of the leaders in the clubhouse to represent the Democratic Party in the 2028 election, and this weekend, she got her first taste of how bright the lights can be.

Let's start with her Friday night word salad in Germany regarding the sovereignty of Taiwan.

When asked if the U.S. should commit troops to defend Taiwan against China, AOC melted down like an ice-cream cone on a summer's afternoon in Texas.

Does anyone have any idea what she was trying to say? I doubt it, because even AOC probably didn't know.

But hey, that was just Friday, and it was just one question. Plenty of time to bounce back, Ms. OC!

Let's fast-forward to Sunday, where everyone's favorite member of "The Squad" was presented with a shot at redemption.

When trying to rebut a previous remark made by current Secretary of State Marco Rubio about how cowboys originated in Spain, Ocasio-Cortez saw her opening and took it.

Swing and a miss once again!

Look at the smug look on her face, she truly believes she absolutely nailed that.

As the post above – as well as several others – have pointed out, cowboys can actually have their origins traced back to Spain.

Sorry, AOC, but Rubio wasn't "appealing to Western values." He was offering up a free history lesson that you not-so-politely declined.

Social media in particular had a field day with Ocasio-Cortez, piling on and probably making her already brutal weekend even worse.

I'm sure she can't wait to catch the first flight out of Munich after these gaffes.

Maybe she will lie low for a while and regroup… oh, no! She did it again.

So whiteness is imaginary, but it's also the biggest threat to our democracy? Got it.

Also, aside from the fact that she needs to buy a map, why does she only affect an accent when she says words like "Maduro" or "Venezuela?"

Shake it off, AOC. You still have two years to right the ship here.

I think what is more likely to happen, though, is that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez will continue to step in it when she is asked questions, particularly in a debate setting.

If this weekend is any indicator, AOC is not ready for the big leagues yet, but Democrats will still run her because she's young and attractive and appeals to specific set of postgraduate hipsters from Brooklyn.

And they wonder why their internal polling numbers are so bad.