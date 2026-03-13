New York Times Gets DRAGGED For Running Misleading, Pro-Radical Muslim Headlines

How dumb does the New York Times think we are?

In an article I wrote on Thursday regarding ABC's story about an Iranian drone striking California (a story that turned out to be false), I mentioned how it almost seems like the mainstream media is carrying the water for Iran and any pro-Muslim radical outfit.

Well, someone at the New York Times must be a big fan of my work, because they decided to run yet another misleading headline regarding an act of terror in New York City.

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"See, guys? He's just like us! One minute, you're selling sneakers, watching baseball, eating apple pie and listening to Springsteen. And then, BAM, you're a terrorist. It's that easy."

Not since the Washington Post's emotional sendoff of their dear Ayatollah has there been a more shameful headline.

My next question would be, "How dumb does the New York Times think we are?" But I'm sure plenty of their more dedicated readers ate this garbage up.

Luckily, the majority of users on social media – including the account who posted the headline above – took the Times to task over their absolute masterclass of a misleading headline.

Oh, but it gets even better, my dear readers.

On Thursday afternoon, an unspeakable tragedy nearly unfolded when a terrorist rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel in Michigan with the intent of shooting and killing as many inside as possible, including children who attended the synagogue.

Luckily, the act of evil was thwarted, but the New York Times took this opportunity to churn out another disgusting headline, eschewing reporting the news in favor of some anti-Semitic crap thinly veiled as a history lesson.

And, once again, the internet was having none of it.

These social media accounts said it better than I could have. This is sickening.

You seriously do not hate the mainstream media enough.

It baffles me to no end how the right gets accused of failing to condemn violence, even when they do so loudly and routinely, yet when the shoe is on the other foot, the mainstream media can't even spit out an unbiased headline without tripping at the starting gate.

The New York Times continues to be a disgusting hive of leftist hacks, and anyone who willingly pays for a subscription to it needs to have their head examined.