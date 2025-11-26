NY Times Writes Unhinged Article About Donald Trump Aging After Years Of Ignoring Biden

Well, look who finally decided to care about the age of the President of the United States!

It wasn't all that long ago, just last year in fact, that Joe Biden was president, at least, in name. Biden for much of his term, you may remember, showed serious, concerning signs of aging and mental decline. He'd frequently forget words, forget that someone had died years ago, needed note cards to answer pre-determined questions, rarely spoke to the press, got on an empty airplane after being confused, just to name a few incidents.

Nobody at The New York Times cared. Even a little. The Times studiously avoided criticizing Biden, pointing out his obvious senility, or going after his aides for working to cover up his failures and hide his condition from the public. Instead, they gaslit, carried water, and generally performed like an arm of the Democratic Party. Which is generally what they've become.

Now that there's a different president, Donald Trump, in office, their capital j Journalism hackles are up. And they were in full force in a disastrous, embarrassing, pathetic attack article that claims to have found undeniable evidence that Trump isn't able to keep up with the rigors of the job in 2025.

Does it set a new record for hypocrisy? Maybe!

New York Times Is Beyond Desperate To Attack Trump

The Times starts by admitting that Trump is "almost omnipresent in American life," and that he speaks to the media and "takes questions far more often than Mr. Biden did." Important foreign and business leaders, as well as prominent donors, have "regular access" to Trump, they say.

So what's the problem? Well, uh, he's taken a handful of fewer domestic trips than he did in 2017 and has marginally fewer public events on his schedule. This is a bombshell worthy of The New York Times.

Their criticism starts by describing an Oval Office event that took place in early November. Some corporate executives talked about weight-loss drugs for around 20 minutes while standing, but Trump, *gasp*, sat behind his desk. He then stood up after one of the other guests in the room fainted and collapsed. Does it get any more senile or physically concerning than that? It's hard to imagine how.

They then criticize Trump's doctors for not taking questions from reporters, as if that matters or is common practice. Not to mention that doctor-patient confidentiality would prevent detailed his physicians from going into detail on his health regardless. Apparently to the Times, having "no medical briefings" after the assassination attempt in Butler, PA in 2024 was another failing. Or in their words, "obfuscation or minimal explanation."

Absurd. Beyond absurd. It gets better.

Where the Times really got Trump good was looking at when his scheduled events start on average now compared to 2017. According to this groundbreaking research, his public events in 2017 started at 10:31am on average. This time, it's 12:08pm. His events then end on average "at around the same time as they did during the first year of his term."

Just give the Times the Pulitzer right now. Shut it down. This is proof positive that Trump can't keep up. His public events are starting a bit later than before. Except, of course, the political situation now is wildly different than it was in 2017. Like, for example, the global conflicts that this administration has worked, or is working, to stop. Like the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza, the war between Russia and Ukraine, a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and so on. Maybe, just maybe, he's been busy in the mornings making phone calls or having private meetings.

They then go on to say that he's "logged more international travel than he did in the first year of his term," with eight trips so far this year, compared to four in 2017. He even took a one-day trip to Israel and Egypt in October. Time to invoke the 25th Amendment, right?

In one of the most bewildering passages, they say that Trump has engaged in "meandering" during speeches which "has often been noticeable." Then they say, "He can veer off script to share stories that are sometimes riddled with untruths."

It's enough to make you tear your hair out. Did nobody, not a single person at the Times, listen to Joe Biden speak? Do they expect us all to just forget what the last four years were like? Are they this committed to protecting their party that they're willing to engage in this level of histrionic gaslighting? Absolutely insane.

They then found a doctor who'd worked with presidents to chime in, and it somehow went even worse than you'd expect.

"'They show him as effective,' Dr. [Jeffrey] Kuhlman said of Mr. Trump’s aides, ‘but every time he’s in the Oval Office, he’s sedentary.’"

Apparently Trump should be doing jumping jacks in the Oval Office, or running laps? It's unclear what would satisfy Dr. Kuhlman. His incompetence, though, gets even worse. Dr. Kuhlman told the Times that it's "commendable" for Trump to use a long flight of stairs to board Air Force One. But don't be fooled, he says, "you don't know what he does as soon as he walks in the door."

Does it get any dumber than that? Is it even possible?

Kuhlman could be right, maybe Trump collapses into a puddle on the floor when he boards Air Force One, instead of doing more jumping jacks. Maybe he goes and sits in a chair, instead of doing push-ups. Who knows? What are they hiding?

This story, the framing, the gaslighting, the commentary, it's mind-boggling even for the disgraced New York Times. They ignored Biden's health until they thought it would hurt their party. They carried his water. They couldn't have cared less that he rarely spoke to the press or did unscripted interviews. They couldn't have cared less that his aides, and the autopen, were running the country while he slept on a beach in Delaware.

Now though, they're hawks. Ready to notice any lapse, any blink, any minute of lost public events. No wonder nobody trusts them anymore.