Karoline Leavitt Lays Smackdown On Dishonest ABC News Report

As the conflict in the Middle East continues to rage on, there have been several cases of misinformation or outright lies being plastered all over the internet and social media.

It goes without saying, but a lot of these dishonest posts come from independent and guerrilla "journalists" who are likely just engagement farming.

The same can't be said for ABC News, who posted something that even got the White House Press Secretary involved to try and settle the mass hysteria down a notch or two.

Here is the post in question, claiming the FBI has warned California law enforcement that Iran will be trying to seek retaliation by launching drone strikes on the west coast of the United States.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Sounds pretty scary, right?

Well, apparently, as is usually the case with a mainstream news outlet these days, this wasn't entirely accurate.

In actuality, one unverified tip was sent via email to local law enforcement in California, meaning this probably wasn't even credible enough to make it to the news ticker of a local broadcast.

That didn't stop ABC from posting about it on X, and they even ran the story on World News Tonight with David Muir.

Luckily, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped in to put the smackdown on ABC and set the record straight.

It's truly amazing how much the mainstream media seems to almost be carrying water for the Iranian regime.

From the flowery Washington Post obituary of the former Ayatollah to stuff like this, it's almost like these news outlets are either rooting for the U.S. to fail, or, at the very least, trying to sow dissension among the American people.

You don't have to sell us on the fact that war is bad; we're all on board without people like David Muir and his perfectly coiffed hair trying to gin up hysteria.

The majority of us want this to end as quickly as possible with as little loss of American life as possible.

I just wish these news outlets could do some honest reporting for once, especially about something as serious as a threat to the homeland during a time of conflict.

Stay vigilant, people.