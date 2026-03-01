WaPo Does It Again, Posts Glowing Obituary About Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Ladies and gentlemen, The Washington Post has done it again.

Less than 24 hours after the Iranian supreme leader, Ayaytollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a series of joint attacks by Israel and the United States, WaPo decided to memorialize him with one of their patented, glowing obituaries.

That's right, folks! The same newspaper who brought you gems such as calling Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an "austere religious scholar at the head of the Islamic State" is back with another banger.

"Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Shiite Muslim cleric who played a behind-the-scenes role in Iran’s Islamic revolution," Post writer William Branigin wrote, "served two terms as president in the 1980s and dominated the country for more than three decades as supreme leader, was killed Saturday as Israel and the United States launched a joint attack on Iran. He was 86."

Oh, man! Is that all he was known for? Wow, sounds like an okay guy to me.

That is downright flowery!

Branigin delivered other zingers, even finding a way to sneak in a dig against President Donald Trump and his loss in the 2020 election.

"After Trump lost the 2020 election, Ayatollah Khamenei said its chaotic aftermath, marked by Trump’s baseless fraud claims, illustrated ‘the ugly face of liberal democracy’ in the United States and made clear the country’s ‘definite political, civil [and] moral decline.’"

Even the section referencing the killing of tens of thousands of Iranian citizens protesting in the streets these past few months (which WaPo low-balled to somewhere in the 6,000 range) featured a mention of Trump.

"Security forces responded by launching a bloody crackdown, killing more than 6,800 protesters and detaining tens of thousands. Ayatollah Khamenei blamed the carnage on Trump, denouncing him as a 'criminal' who 'openly encouraged' the protesters by promising U.S. military support."

It wouldn't be a WaPo article without a little Trump Derangement Syndrome thrown in for good measure.

But, my favorite line has to be this borderline poetic description of our dearly departed Ayatollah.

"With his bushy white beard and easy smile, Ayatollah Khamenei cut a more avuncular figure in public than his perpetually scowling but much more revered mentor, and he was known to be fond of Persian poetry and classic Western novels, especially Victor Hugo’s ‘Les Misérables.’"

No way, dude! He was a fan of Les Mis? How could you NOT like this guy?!

I've seen obituaries for kids with cancer have less favorable prose.

Commenters on X made sure to let The Washington Post have it, brutally roasting them for their love letter to Khamenei.

How embarrassing!

The rest of the article was a history lesson on how Khamenei came to power, with nary a foul word to say about his myriad of crimes against humanity other than bits and pieces about how he was not too fond of the United States (something he and the Post have in common, it would seem).

The next time you wonder to yourself why The Washington Post had to make so many cuts, pull this article up and have a good laugh.

If you're the "thoughts and prayers" type, send your condolences to the staff at WaPo.

They could use them in the midst of this awful tragedy.