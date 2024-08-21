Washington Post Admits Biden’s Inner Circle Hid His Mental Decline

It was obvious to most outside observers who heard Joe Biden speak or watched him wander away aimlessly during public events, that he was not mentally fit to serve as president. The only outside observers who did not accept that unmistakable reality were, of course, the news media.

The media had little interest in reporting on Biden's rapidly encroaching senility, since doing so would hurt its political party. But the media had another reason for refusing to accept or publicly acknowledge reality: Biden's team worked hard to hide it from everyone, including the media. And even the far-left Washington Post now admits that its staff was misled into thinking that the 81-year-old hadn't mentally declined.

Even though it was on video.

The Post's Editorial Board recently published one of its many fawning hagiographies of Biden's disastrous presidency, praising him for his decision to allow Nancy Pelosi to push him out. But buried in it is an admission that his embarrassing, senile performance in the debate against former President Donald Trump in June was not just a "bad night." Instead, it was a sign of his mental decline. A decline that his "inner circle" hid.

"In retrospect, Mr. Biden should not have sought reelection," the Post's article reads. "The June 27 debate was worse than just a bad night, as the president maintained afterward. The 81-year-old had shown signs of slipping for a long time, but his inner circle worked to conceal his decline. He and the country would have been better off if Mr. Biden had kept his implied promise from the 2020 campaign to be a ‘transitional’ figure, perhaps by bowing out after the Democrats’ surprisingly good showing in the 2022 midterm elections."

Welcome to 2022, Washington Post.

Washington Post Admits The Truth, Too Late To Matter

This paragraph is yet another embarrassing admission for a paper and industry that's spent years abdicating its chief responsibility.

Journalists, especially ones with the level of access enjoyed by those who work at the Washington Post, are supposed to investigate stories. They're supposed to treat politicians and their handlers with skepticism, scrutinize their claims, and ask deeper questions.

But the modern version of journalism from left-wing media sources is to unquestioningly accept whatever their ideological friends tell them. Post journalists run in the same circles as Biden's inner circle, share the same views, have many of the same goals. Elect Democrats, then protect them from criticism.

It's the same story that we saw play out during the COVID pandemic.Politicians in blue states and cities were immune to criticism or antagonistic questioning. Mask mandates were celebrated, without evidence. The media promoted closing schools and businesses or requiring proof of vaccination. Despite those policies having a disproportionate impact on the marginalized communities they claim to care about. And the lack of scientific evidence for a party that claims to "believe in science."

That attitude, that purposeful lack of curiosity leads to immense harm and immeasurable damage. Instead of learning from it though, the media ran and is currently running, the same exact playbook with Biden and Kamala Harris. Underlying every headline was the same mantra, Biden isn't senile, despite what's on video, because his closest allies and our best friends say he isn't.

He was. They were lying. The only thing they're upset about is that they got caught.