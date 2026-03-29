Harassment Of ICE Agents Continues At Airports Across America

I'm not sure if it's an algorithm thing, but ever since I wrote about the whiny liberal filming the ICE agents and calling them "fascist foot soldiers" in the airport Friday, my X feed has been inundated with videos of equally unhinged leftists doing the same.

For some reason, despite numerous reports of ICE agents helping lower wait times in security checkpoint lines, handing out water bottles to weary travelers, and even, on one occasion, administering life-saving CPR, the left seems to think all they need to do is film these agents with their phones while yelling liberal arts college buzzwords and everyone will see that ICE is the real villain.

Just watch some of these lunatics behaving as if they are the ones operating from the moral high ground.

Not to be outdone, we even had a few old school "picket signs and practiced nursery rhymes" liberal protesters in Chicago O'Hare International Airport the other day.

That'll show 'em!

There's no way those evil ICE agents are going to come back to our multicultural, dystopian hellholes we call airports after that display.

One leftist freakshow was even emboldened enough during the recent impotent "No Kings" protests to threaten the lives of ICE agents everywhere.

Wow, nice! What is that, a Banksy?

I've mentioned before how I only have a very rudimentary grasp of the law, but I'm pretty sure threatening the life of a federal agent is a crime.

Let's see what ICE thinks about this.

Yep, that's about what I expected.

It's insane that these lunatics are STILL doing this stuff.

I have to hand it to them, I thought this would have gone out of vogue by the end of the week and they'd go back to whatever localized efforts they've been up to lately.

I guess I underestimated just how unhinged these people are.

You can point your phone at these men and women and call them "fascists" all you want, but they aren't going anywhere.

80 million people voted for increased immigration enforcement, and plenty more are supportive of ICE agents helping out with brutally long lines in airports.

Your phone camera and a bunch of catch phrases from the liberal playbook aren't going to change any of that.

Keep up the good work, though. These videos are very entertaining.