Britain Would Be Poorest State In U.S., Mississippi Governor Responds With Vicious One-Liner

Do you need some air conditioning for that burn?

Chalk this one up as another win for the United States, folks!

That's right, in addition to having things like air conditioning and winning a couple of wars a few hundred years ago, a recent study revealed where the United Kingdom would rank in terms of median state income.

The results were not good if you drink hot tea in the afternoon and call gas "petrol."

"Oh, no! We suck again!"

Can we just take a moment to appreciate the sheer arrogance on behalf of the Brits?

They came into this thing thinking, "Oh yeah, we are for sure in the top ten, maybe top five on a good day."

Nah, 51st.

And for those of you who failed geography, there are only 50 states in the Union.

That means if we somehow forgot about Alberta, Canada for a minute and instead annexed Britain to be our 51st state, they would be dead last in terms of income per person.

And let me tell you, there are some pretty poor states in America.

Like Mississippi, for example.

The Magnolia State is in last place on this list, and their governor (who is known for mixing it up on social media), decided to rib our friends across the pond with a good old-fashioned immigration reform joke.

Topical and hilarious.

England can't stop taking L's on the timeline. They're poorer than Mississippi and are getting dunked on by said state's governor for being overrun by African migrants and Muslims.

It can't get much worse for ol' Union Jack, but their citizens seem to be taking the rankings in stride (kind of).

You guys eat beans on toast for breakfast, how do you possibly figure that you're happier?

All that free healthcare and you still can't fix your teeth. Sad!

Do you need some air conditioning for that burn?

I'm kidding, of course. All in good fun.