WWII Veteran Breaks Down On Good Morning Britain Over State Of Home Country

Even the D-Day Girls couldn't stop him from speaking his mind

The state of things over in England, and Europe at large, is fairly dire at the moment.

The country has been flooded by immigrants from African nations and the Islamic world for the better part of two decades now, causing many native Britons to push back, calling for immigration reform to "protect British interests."

It's gotten to the point where many are questioning the identity of their home country and whether there will be an England left for their future generations at this point.

One man who has seen it all and even fought for the country he loves so dearly is 100-year-old World War II veteran, Alec Penstone.

When asked what Remembrance Sunday means to him, Penstone, as he fought back tears, questioned whether the sacrifices were all worth it.

Imagine being in this man's shoes.

80 years ago, you fought against tyrannical forces to preserve the freedom of the country you were born in, raised in, and, God willing, will die in.

As you aged, you saw the demographics of your nation start to slowly shift, until one day you looked around, and the England you knew ceased to exist a long time ago.

It's hard not to get emotional hearing Penstone lament all the lives lost during World War II, looking over "rows and rows of white stones… of [friends] who gave their lives."

It's even more harrowing when you realize something similar is happening right here in America.

I wrote about it yesterday, but the latest mayoral races across the country have shown that our porous border and lax immigration laws have gotten to the point where the proverbial chickens have come home to roost.

You can tell the hosts were both uncomfortable with Penstone's rhetoric, trying to steer the conversation in another direction and even bringing out the D-Day Girls to change the subject, but the message came through loud and clear for those who listened.

People are starting to wake up to the fact that this "one world, one border" way of living isn't sustainable.

The cultural differences between the West and the East are too vast, and forcing the two to try and coexist is only going to cause more harm than good.

Unfortunately, Penstone will probably pass away knowing his home will never be the same, and the thought of that alone is heartbreaking.

The sooner countries like England and the U.S. can get back to being serious about our immigration policies, the sooner we can restore our respective crumbling cultures.