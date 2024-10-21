Europeans Reveal What They Can't Do In America, Answers Are Hilarious

It turns out there are many things you can do in Europe that simply don't fly in America.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a very patriotic person. I love the USA, and I will never apologize for it. This is the greatest country on the planet, and anyone who says otherwise is simply wrong.

At the same time, I have a lot of respect for our European allies. The continent is full of great countries and great people, but are there some significant cultural differences?

The answer is yes, and that was on full display in a fun Reddit thread.

Europeans reveal what they can't do in America.

A Reddit thread titled "What would be normal in Europe but horrifying in the U.S.?" is easily one of the most entertaining things you'll read all day.

It turns out that while we share a lot in common with the people of Europe, there are also some hilarious and serious differences.

Check out the answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Speedos in a non-sporting context.

Calling someone a c**t. My boss is from the UK and tosses that word around so much our HR had to remind him Americans do not view that word the same as the British.

Not tipping

drinking alcohol in public spaces. In many European cities, it’s perfectly acceptable to enjoy a drink in parks or on the streets, while in the U.S., it can lead to fines or legal issues.

Also drinking at 18 in bars.

Nudity in TV and print media.

Having to pay to piss

Suggesting a medical visit for a mild injury

I know this one. The size of parking spaces. Parking spaces in the US are 1.5x bigger than those of Europe, almost double at Costco. European vehicles are on average very very small and their parking spaces reflect that. I rented as Mazda 3 and it was a pretty tight squeeze in 99% of parkades. Consider that before you decide to rent an SUV or bigger.

Minimal air conditioning.. Europeans tend to rely less on air conditioning even in warmer weather.. many Americans, used to blasting AC, might find it uncomfortable or surprising

No air conditioning in mid July.

Directness in communication.. Europeans specially in places like Germany or Netherlands are often more straightforward in conversation which might come off as blunt or rude to Americans used to more indirect communication

One thing that’s normal in Europe but might seem horrifying in the U.S. is how little ice they use in drinks. In many European countries, drinks are often served without ice or just lightly chilled, which could be shocking for Americans who are used to overflowing ice in their beverages!

Mass gathering without x-ray and bag checks.

The tax included in the price of items at the store, not added at the checkout last minute. Never understood that about the yanks.

Eating dinner at 10 PM! In Europe, it’s just a normal night out but in the U.S., you’d be met with confused looks and a few "Are you planning to party with the vampires?"

Not having guns in the house

Not refrigerating eggs.

Not owning a car.

Cops without guns.

Overall, a lot of fun answers for what's considered normal in Europe and what's definitely not considered normal here in America.

The obvious one that it feels like people left out is the portion size of food. Americans love to eat. We love our food. Whether it's a fat burger or a juicy steak, people in America can plow through food like nobody else in the world can.

That's probably why we have such a huge issue with obesity in this country. It's totally normal for a guy to order a massive steak and crush it in one sitting like it's nothing. Is that normal in other countries around the world? I doubt it. Our portion sizes here are epic.

Does something come to mind for you when talking about cultural differences between Europe and America? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.