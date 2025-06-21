It Wouldn’t Be Summer Without The U.K. Complaining About A 'Heat Wave'

The UK is experiencing a heat wave that most American's would consider "mild."

There are certain summer traditions that really get me in the spirit of the season.

Some people like going to the beach, others will host backyard cookouts, but I have a different tried-and-true method that sets the mood for the start of summer.

Every solstice, like clockwork, I log onto X and see our neighbors from across the pond complaining ad nauseum about the sweltering summer heat.

And the heat in question? A balmy 27 degrees Celsius.

For those of us who don't speak "Revolutionary War Losers," 27 Celsius is about 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

That's right, folks, a late spring morning in the American South is enough to send your average tea guzzler into a spiraling rage online.

I swear, I think our Founding Father's declared independence from the Brits just so they didn't have to listen to them complain about temperatures that most beach-goers dream about.

Could you imagine an Arsenal fan tailgating in Baton Rouge for a night game in September?

They'd be in the hospital with sun poisoning a good eight hours before kickoff.

One of my favorite parts about the annual airing of weather grievances by these redcoats is all the Americans clapping back because they're "built different."

Some of the arguments I see from the British stem from the fact that they don't have air conditioning for their houses, and to that I say, "whose fault is that?"

These temperatures occur every year, without fail, and yet these people aren't smart enough to crank the A/C and cool themselves off.

It really is a mystery how England was such a dominant dynasty for so long when they haven't even figured out how to handle the month of June for the last 1,000 years.

So enjoy your summer, America. Go to a water park, eat some ice cream, and be thankful we declared our independence 249 years ago so that we could install A/C units in our homes.