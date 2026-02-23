AOC Fights Back Tears, Bores Others TO Tears With Response To Munich Gaffe

The Democrats are really offering up their best and brightest for 2028.

After a week of backlash following her disappointing showing in Munich, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally issued a response. And, much like her answers to foreign policy questions, it was delayed and underwhelming.

Here is AOC, in her own words, defending her performance in Germany last weekend.

Whoa, take it easy, AOC! It's not that serious.

She sounds like she's on the verge of tears, and whoever that is snoring next to her sounds like they've been bored to tears.

Seriously, is her place so small she couldn't have recorded in the other room?

I live in a 900 square foot apartment, and any time I have to be on TV or record a video, I choose from two of the three rooms my wife isn't occupying at the time.

It took her a week to issue a response. Surely she could have taken the extra 40 seconds to get up and relocate to the living room, right?

She's like George Costanza driving home from his meeting trying to come up with another zinger after his "jerk store" line bombs.

It's so funny how she frames it as "pausing to give a more thoughtful answer" when, in reality, someone gave her a softball question about defending Taiwan, and she offered up a word salad that would make Kamala Harris blush.

"The issue is YOU!"

Actually, the issue is that you're a front-running candidate for the Democrats in 2028, and you can't answer a basic foreign policy question.

Speaking of the Democratic Party, what is it with their top choices to run for president and inserting their foot directly in their mouth whenever they speak?

First, you had AOC's Deutschland debacle. Then there was Gavin Newsom's recent SAT confession in Atlanta.

Boy, oh boy! The Democrats are really offering up their best and brightest for 2028, eh?

Ah, who am I kidding? They'll still get a bunch of people to vote for them just by virtue of having a (D) next to their name.

Between that and the illegal immigrants voting, 2028 should be a close race no matter who the Dems trot out in the next two years.

Don't worry, AOC. The mainstream media will make sure Munich is nothing but a bad dream in no time.