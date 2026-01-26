Did Ilhan Omar Just Say The Quiet Part Out Loud?

As the situation in Minneapolis devolves further into chaos, it appears there may be a small light at the end of the tunnel.

While President Trump and ultra-masculine Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, continue their talks to try and de-escalate the tensions in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, however, not every politician in that state is as willing to play ball.

Representative Ilhan Omar took to X yesterday after some of Trump's demands rubbed her the wrong way, and in the process, may have committed one of the biggest self-owns since the last time a Democrat opened their mouth.

Wow, we have a lot to unpack here!

Is Ilhan Omar admitting that illegal immigrants are voting in elections?

Her post sure reads that way, and it makes sense when you think about it.

The strategy is sound, as morally and legally dubious as it is: import a bunch of voters from foreign countries that fall almost unilaterally in line with the Democratic Party. Win elections in landslides thanks to the massive shift in demographics. Rinse and repeat.

That's exactly why Democrats, specifically in Minnesota, are so hostile towards ICE and border patrol agents in their state. They need to protect their voting bloc.

It's even more rich that, in the same post, no less, she whines about Republicans rigging elections when what she is allegedly suggesting here – undocumented immigrants voting in American elections – is very much illegal.

The comments section absolutely shredded Omar, which is par for the course these days, as everyone's favorite Somali turned state representative took L after L following her little outburst.

Even Vice President JD Vance decided to get in on the fun, viciously mocking Omar and her unhinged social media post.

Ilhan Omar is saying the quiet part out loud.

This is exactly why Democrats have been pushing for more and more lax immigration laws. They see it as their FastPass ticket to never losing an election again.

Regardless of what ends up becoming of the talks between President Trump and Governor Walz, it's clear the Democratic Party of Minnesota isn't going down without a fight.

Buckle up, folks. We may have made some incremental progress in the last 24 hours, but this madness may be far from over.