Tampon Tim And Somali-Sota Straight Up Stole From Minnesota Taxpayers During COVID | Tomi Lahren

Tampon Tim looked the other way when fraud was happening right under his nose.

A ONE BILLION DOLLAR fraud scheme out of Tim Jazz Hands’ Minnesota.

Migrants, foreign nationals, mostly of Somali descent, defrauded the state of Minnesota, in a lot of ways, but for brevity’s sake, let’s just touch on the "Feeding our Future" scheme.

It’s one of the largest COVID-era frauds in the entire country…and a masterclass in what happens when you allow a "diversity" obsessed absolute Nimrod to run your state.

When the SCAMdemic hit, federal officials rushed billions into emergency child-nutrition programs and that money was meant to feed low-income kids.

But the folks who should’ve had an eye out for fraud decided to take a siesta and that’s when Feeding Our Future, a Minnesota nonprofit, started approving an explosion of meal sites, sites that prosecutors say mostly didn’t exist.

Shell companies claimed they were serving tens of thousands of children, but they had fake rosters, fake invoices, fake everything. Oh, but the government paid anyway.

Not thousands… not millions… but around $250 million in taxpayer money.



And according to the account "Minnesota Department of Human Services" - Tampon Tim was flagged on this fraud early on and instead of stopping it, he retaliated on the whistleblowers sounding the alarm.

He also allegedly disempowered the Office of the Legislative Auditor, allowing agencies to disregard their audit findings and guidance. So in other words, let it continue and try to keep others from noticing.

His office was more concerned with offending the Somalis.

But here’s what Timmy Walz had to say in his defense.

You're damn right scammers and fraudsters are attracted to your state, Timmy, but not because it’s run so well, because it’s run so poorly and they know you’ll look the other way!

You and the rest of the Democrats who run Somali-Sota have sold out the state to the Third World so you can feel good about your "diversity" and your "coexist" bumper stickers.

What an absolute joke. The people of Minnesota should be ENRAGED over this.

It’s not just fraud, it’s treason.

We often view Third World countries like Somalia as "backward" but they are apparently much smarter than Democrats, or perhaps they’ve just found an entire party of co-conspirators.

Trump is right, there’s something very wrong with Tim Walz, but there’s also something very wrong with the people who keep voting for him and those like him.

Get your shit together.