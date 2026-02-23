Gavin Newsom Tries To Relate To Blacks By Saying He's Dumb, Backfires Hilariously

The silver-tongued and silver-maned governor was getting cooked on X.

California governor Gavin Newsom was in Atlanta recently on a book tour stop and spoke to a mostly black crowd, joined on stage by Atlanta Democrat mayor Andre Dickens.

In an attempt to "relate" to the largely African-American crowd, Newsom pulled out what was perhaps the most tone-deaf and cringe-inducing statement from his bag of tricks yet.

Listen to this and try not to click off in second-hand embarrassment before the full run time.

The governor of California and the presumptive favorite to run for President of the United States on the Democratic ticket in 2028 just tried to pull a "How do you do, fellow blacks" by saying he's dumb and can't read?

"I'm not trying to impress you… I'm like you. I'm no better than you," Newsom said, in his best effort to sound like a normal human being.

"I'm a 960 SAT guy… I can't read."

Newsom earned a few muted "woo's" from the crowd for his admission, but by the time the quote made it to social media, the silver-tongued and silver-maned governor was getting cooked on X.

To his credit, Newsom tried to defend himself, but even if he's telling the truth (and I don't know if this guy is even capable of that), the optics make this a nearly unforgivable gaffe.

"Hello my fellow African-Americans! That guy, Trump, is a real racist! Not like me. I actually relate to your struggle with being stupid. See, I even got a bad score on my SAT, and I'm bad at reading. I'm just like you."

Imagine if a Republican candidate said the same thing to a room full of black people in Atlanta? They would be getting skewered by every mainstream outlet in existence.

But because Newsome has a (D) next to his name, we aren't being bombarded by this story thoughout the news cycle.

Speaking of which, I also love how he tries to play the UNO Reverse card and label Trump as a racist for a debunked story about posting Obama as an ape.

It was a screen recording of a Truth Social post that caught the first few seconds of the next post on autoplay, which was a video depicting Democrats as different animals.

Trump didn't even make the video, but Newsom wasn't about to let facts get in the way of a good story.

The best part about all of this, though, is that a few enterprising accounts on X called Newsom out for his code switching, posting a video of the governor bragging about speed reading a 300-page book on a podcast just a few months ago.

So, when you're talking to white people, you're a card-carrying Mensa member, but when speaking to black people, you're dyslexic and bombed your SAT?

Got it.

This isn't the first time Newsom tried to relate to blacks while offensively stereotyping them.

Just this past October, Newsom did his best Steve Martin impression from The Jerk, claiming to have grown up so poor he had to eat bread and mac and cheese (the horror) while speaking in a hilarious fake accent.

"Shiiieeeet, man! I was just like you fellow homies. Growin' up eatin' mac n cheese, wonderbread, bouncing a basketball. You feel me?"

What an insincere moron.

And he wasn't even close to lower class, either.

Several photos of his childhood home have resurfaced, as well as pictures of him being in a club called "children of the rich."

Newsom didn't grow up poor and dumb.

That's not a sin.

I was raised in a fairly well-off, upper-middle class family, so I would be a hypocrite if I were to lambaste him for his upbringing.

The problem is the dishonesty, which is a calling card for plenty of politicians today.

When you couple that dishonesty with the offensive stereotypes towards black people, you get Gavin Newsom, the apparent frontrunner for the Democrats in 2028.

Lord help us all.