Are We Buying Gavin Newsom's New Accent And Backstory?

Is that Gavin Newsom or Steve Martin in The Jerk?

Looks like California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a page out of President Donald Trump's book and hitting the podcast circuit in preparation for his inevitable 2028 presidential run.

It's nice to see Democrats following in Kamala Harris's footsteps in 2024 when it comes to accepting podcast invites, but they didn't correct her other mistake of code switching with different media members, as Newsom busted out his best attempt at a "blaccent" while chopping it up with former NBA role players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their "All The Smoke" podcast.

Oh, Gavin, your childhood sounds so hard!

I was half expecting him to start a "I was born a poor black child" monologue, a la Steve Martin in The Jerk.

Newsom, naturally, got eviscerated in the comments section, as everyone instantly saw through his not-so-clever ruse of relating to the lower-middle class.

Maybe Newsom confused his hard knock life with being in a gang for his supporting role in his high school's production of West Side Story.

In keeping with the theme of Democrats being incredibly out of touch with young men (what's up, Tim Walz), Newsom describing his athletic background as a kid is laughable.

"Bouncing the ball up and down and throwing the ball against the wall" is right up there with "running the pick-six play."

All of that is funny, sure, but the biggest clowns in all of this are Barnes and Jackson.

These guys act so tough all the time, but when a buttoned-up white dude like Newsom starts faking their accent and talks about how he's just like them, they completely let it slide and even encourage his behavior.

But I guess that's all par for the course with the Democratic Party.

I can't wait to see Newsom's 2028 run for president, because if this podcast appearance is any indicator, it will be appointment television moving forward.