Kamala Harris Appears On Popular Podcast, Gets Immediately Destroyed

"All the Smoke" listeners weren't impressed to see Kamala Harris on the show.

The sitting Vice President and Democrat nominee for President is battling it out with former President Donald Trump to win the White House in November, and her media strategy has been……interesting.

It's mostly interesting because she hides from the media like a kid trying to hide from doing chores. She decided to shake it up a bit by appearing on the NBA-oriented podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, and the comments section was a disaster.

Kamala Harris torched in the comments after podcast appearance

The show's official Instagram page shared multiple posts promoting the appearance, and the comments were an absolute disaster.

Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Two men known for keeping it real their whole careers are now dancing for the Democrats. Wow

Trump 2024! I wanna see a Trump one!

Funny thing is she would’ve locked both ya’ll up for smoking weed when she was an attorney lol. Come on guys smh.

If it wasn’t Trump against her, no one would vote for this woman

What accent did she speak with?

How much did she pay for this

Ouch. These guys sold out

Dam they using y’all platform for her bs non sense (this the influencer election) so sad

Epic fail

Anything for votes

Bro exactly ... she locked up so many for weed.. why they supporting her

nope

Wow⁉️ what the actual F*ck I lost all respect for you guys.

Trump 2024

Mad love for yalls game and individuals but this is a L. This woman has been in office for almost four years and hasn’t done a single thing to make this country better.

She can’t be fkn serious

Who else is voting for Trump?

Not even political. Respectfully, she just gives off fake vibes.

Sports podcast turned sellout… it’s a shame. Let’s keep politics out of sports news and podcasts

These legends disappoint me for having her do a interview just to talk about bulls*t and not the real problems going on what a joke!

After a quick glance, I'd say at least 95% or more of the comments are negative. Turns out that people aren't overly interested in seeing Kamala on sports podcasts.

Perhaps, her media strategy is starting to make a little more sense. If this is the reaction she's going to get by going on a vanilla sports podcast, I can only imagine what would happen if she jumped on with Joe Rogan or even with myself on American Joyride.

These comments are going viral, and it's not because people expected to see them. It's because it's shockingly overwhelmingly negative the reaction is on what you'd think would be a friendly podcast with a friendly audience. Not at all!

If these comments are an indication of how she'll be received on podcasts moving forward, it might be time to go back to not letting her speak to anyone. Can't be too risky with the election just a few weeks away. Let me know your thoughts to the backlash at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.