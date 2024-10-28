Tim Walz Deletes Embarrassing Tweet After Humiliating Himself, But Screenshots Are Forever
Tim Walz's embarrassing tweet about football has been deleted.
The Minnesota Governor and VP candidate on Kamala Harris' ticket decided to play a game of "Madden" with AOC on Sunday in an attempt to appeal to voters.
Donald Trump had Madison Square Garden rocking for hours, and Walz was pretending to be a gamer. I'm not sure the optics are great for the Harris/Walz ticket, and he certainly didn't help by sending an incredibly dumb tweet.
Tim Walz deletes stupid football tweet
".@AOC can run a mean pick 6 - and I can call an audible on a play. And we both know that if you take the time to draw up a playbook, you're gonna use it," Walz tweeted Sunday night.
Yes, the classic coaching decision to "run a mean pick 6" during a game. That's a phrase that has literally never been uttered in the history of football.
It's made funnier by the fact Walz constantly talks about how he was a high school football coach. You can see a screenshot of the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Everything about this tweet is cringe, embarrassing and stupid. As a young kid can tell you, a coach doesn't call a pick six. If they could, it'd be the only play called by every defense on the planet every single play of the game. The defense, of course, hopes to get a pick six - see the one Braedyn Locke gifted Penn State - but it's not schemed up expecting it to happen.
Furthermore, his comment about calling an audible might be even worse. Why did he add the words "on a play"? The only time you can call an audible is on a play! You can't audible if a play hasn't been called. It's not possible. The way he phrased it is wildly redundant.
The election is on November 5th, and I have no doubt Tim Walz will give us a few more bangers before it's all said and done. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.