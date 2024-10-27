Wisconsin QB Throws Wildly Embarrassing Interception: WATCH

Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke threw an atrociously bad pick six during a Saturday loss to Penn State.

The Badgers rolled into the game as a touchdown underdog, but there was an unexpected sense of calm and confidence among fans.

After winning three straight games to improve to 5-2, it felt like the Badgers would at least have a chance against the Nittany Lions.

That turned out to be correct. The Badgers held a 10-7 lead deep into the third quarter, the defense was playing well, Penn State had to play its backup QB…..and then Locke threw a game-changing interception.

Braedyn Locke's awful pick six is inexcusable

Backed up inside his own 10-yard line on third and long with 6:38 left in the third quarter, all Locke had to do was not turn the ball over so the Badgers could flip the field with a punt.

Instead, he threw a pick six directly into the chest of Penn State safety Jaylen Reed. It was almost like Locke was aiming for him.

The Wisconsin QB couldn't have done a better job of making sure the ball was perfectly placed for Reed. He returned it for a touchdown, the momentum of the game flipped, and the Badgers never led again.

Watch the insanely dumb pass below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To Locke's credit, he didn't back down from taking responsibility for what will absolutely be one of the worst interceptions of the year.

He accepted responsibility and took it like a man. However, he also claimed he saw Reed before throwing the ball. If that's the case, then why the hell did he throw it?

A loss is never on one guy in a team sport, and I'm certainly not going to blame the 28-13 loss entirely on Locke.

However, there's no question that the interception changed the game entirely. The Badgers had all the momentum, the lead and the defense was holding Penn State to just a touchdown deep into the third quarter.

The crowd was rocking and it seemed like Penn State's inability to score meant Wisconsin just had to play turnover free football and run the clock out.

Instead, Locke gifted them the easiest touchdown of the year, and that sparked a comeback Wisconsin couldn't overcome. There's simply no excuse for that kind of decision from a D1 QB.

Next up for the Badgers is Iowa, and the team desperately needs to find a way to bounce back. Let me know your thoughts on Locke and the state of Wisconsin football at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.