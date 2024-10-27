Tim Walz, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Get FLAMED For Awful Madden Stream Intended To Appeal To Young Male Voters

It’s Sunday, so if you’re a human with any sort of taste, you’re probably sitting on your couch right now, eyes glued to the TV. NFL football is on, and there have been tons of good games on tap for today: Falcons-Buccaneers, Bills-Seahawks, Cowboys-49ers, the list goes on.

But right smack-dab in the middle of all that action, a different football matchup turned heads, not because it was anything good, but because it was thoroughly unexpected.

Sen. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz played a game of Madden at 3 p.m., not just in the privacy of one of their homes, but on Twitch for the world to see.

Did someone say, "#ContentGold?"

Forget the atrocious timing of the whole thing. I mean, why the heck are they streaming in the MIDDLE OF THE NFL ACTION? That’s worse than Kamala Harris’ lack of sports knowledge . But now let’s get to the root of the matter: why are they doing this in the first place? In short, they’re in trouble.

You see, Donald Trump apparently leads Harris in the polls among young male voters, including in several key swing states. In an attempt to appeal to this demographic, the "brilliant" minds in the Democratic camp thought that AOC and Walz playing a game of Madden on Twitch would win over us young men.

Tell me you’re desperate without telling me you’re desperate.

Walz said he hasn't played Madden in years and Ocasio-Cortez hadn’t played until Friday (like, two days ago), and that was evident in the first half. Ocasio-Cortez played as the Buffalo Bills, while Walz chose his hometown Minnesota Vikings. The score at halftime? A riveting 0-0.

As they were busy scoring absolutely zero points, they went on rants talking about climate change, reproductive rights, Project 2025, etc. If you watched the stream live (I hope you didn’t waste your time on this), you’d be forgiven for thinking this was a political seminar instead of a football game.

That’s basically what the whole experience was - disgusting football content and progressive talking points being shoved down your throats. Definitely not worth your time. You know what they failed to insert at any point during these discussions? An appeal to young men. They couldn't even get that right!

There were some highlights though. At one point in the second quarter, the AOC-Bills played Walz called Josh Allen "Jared Allen," which was probably just another example of him being "emotional" and "misspeaking." He definitely knew his real name, right? Oh, he also called Elon Musk a "dipshit," which is a funny name to call one of the most successful people in the world.

At halftime, the two started talking about some more political issues, but eventually they just started droning on. Eventually, it seemed like they were about to forget the football game and just start trying to convince you that they would be your saviors if elected. As such, I commented on the live stream not once, but twice, that they still had another half of football to play. (See, who says Republicans can’t reach across the aisle and help Democrats?). The whole point was to draw men in by playing Madden, so you’d think they would make that a priority.

But we never saw the second-half action. They probably thought, "Well, we both suck, so we might as well just call it a tie and just start being political." We did, however, get to see Walz play "Crazy Taxi" for three minutes, which is time I really wish I could get back.

Not only did they not talk directly to young men, they played garbage video game football for about 10 minutes of real time. I’m 24, and I can tell you that this publicity stunt isn’t going to change my mind in the upcoming election. And it appears I’m not the only one who thinks this was far more counterproductive than those two hoped for, or who flamed them for this pathetic PR maneuver.