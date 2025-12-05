The Internet Can't Stop Goofing On Gavin Newsom's Manhood-Crushing Way Of Sitting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is prone to making a lot of us squirm pretty frequently, but he's going to make every man alive wince thanks to how he was sitting at a recent event.

The California Governor and hair gel enthusiast was at the New York Times Dealbook Summit — not long after getting flamed at the same event by Halle Berry — and as you'd expect, he took some time to do what he does best: whine about Donald Trump.

READ: ARE WE BUYING GAVIN NEWSOM'S NEW ACCENT AND BACKSTORY?

This time, Newsom was complaining about the scourge that is the President using the National Guard to make crime-infested, often Democrat-run cities safer.

But lucky you — you don’t have to listen to what he said. Just look at the video.

Now, I’m not sure how much you know about human anatomy, but there are a few reasons why it’s very uncomfortable for fellas to sit the way Newsom is sitting.

Two very specific reasons. Reasons you usually try not to crunch between your thighs like that.

Well, people noticed. And they had thoughts.

Why would you do this to yourself? I’ve always argued that a good chunk of a man’s life is spent trying to protect his testicles from being hit by flying objects, clunking off table corners, or getting crunched. Why would you willingly crunch your own nards by sitting like that?

Bro, slide your top leg down closer to your knee and it will feel 1,000% less like your Tom Ford dress pants are trying to choke the life out of your nether regions.

I don’t agree with you on much, but I’m trying to help!

The great Adam Carolla has been on this one for quite some time and refers to it as the "deep leg cross."

You see it a lot for some reason.

In fact, Carolla spotted the event moderator doing the same move while interviewing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the same New York Times event where Newsom was crushing his junk.

What is going on, fellas?! You don't have to live like this!

Loosen it up!