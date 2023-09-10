Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The ‘Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch,’ Should Be On Your Fantasy Team

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan — the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch — should be on your fantasy team.

No, not that team, you animals. Your fantasy football team!

The 5-7 forward has been on a bit of a social media hiatus as of late, but she returned with a bang just ahead of the first NFL Sunday of the year.

Not surprisingly, the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch traded in her stupid European terms for real ones, and kicked the hell out of an American football in an audition tape that’s going more viral than the Mike Lindell one currently circulating the web.

Trust me, look it up. It’s amazing.

As for Emily Harrigan, no need to search for her video — I have it right here!

Emily Harrigan is the Paige Spiranac of Pittsburgh and she has an NFL leg

What a strike! Hit the damn waiver wire NOW. Don’t wait for your annoying league to catch on and grab Emily Harrigan before you can.

Kickers are massively underrated in fantasy football — I’m the king of taking Justin Tucker in Round 11 — and having the Paige Spiranac of the Pittsburgh Panthers on your team could be the knockout blow you need later today.

True story about Tucker, by the way. About 10 years ago I was in the fantasy football semifinal and needed like 20 points out of Tucker on Monday night to win. Miraculously, the Ravens scored like 24 points that night — all on field goals. Look it up. Legend.

That’s what I see out of Emily Harrigan here. She’s Justin Tucker, but obviously hotter. Sorry Justin, nothing personal, just facts.

OutKick’s been on the Pittsburgh star for a while now, ever since she went viral for basically telling the UNWNT that she could do better after their collapse last month. She was right, by the way, and I guarantee you she’d at least get people to root for that woke group again.

The above video is in response to another one she posted a few weeks back of her kicking monster field goals. Obviously, the internet haters didn’t believe it, so Pageviews 2.0 here doubled down.

That’s our girl. That’s my fantasy kicker.

Welcome to the league, Emily. Glad to have the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch on board to start the new year.