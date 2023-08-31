Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The ‘Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch,’ Shows Off NFL Leg With Monster Field Goal

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan — the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch — is one more viral kick away from being put on NFL waivers.

Like any true great American, Harrigan decided to get rid of that dumb soccer ball and take up the real football. The Pittsburgh soccer queen found herself back in the spotlight this week when she decided to show the world just how much of a leg she has.

When it was all said and done, the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch quickly became the Greg Zuerlein of College Sports.

Emily Harrigan is the Paige Spiranac of NFL kickers

Absolute cannon of a leg from our girl Emily Harrigan — a rising star in the influencer industry. Yes, she came up just short on the 50-yarder, but I’m sure we can fix that.

Hell, I see kickers miss those on Sundays all the time. The NFL kicker game ain’t what it once was, as you know. David Akers is gone. All the Gramaticas are gone. Adam Vinatieri, Mike Vanderjagt, Olindo Mare — all gone.

It’s sad, frankly, but it is what it is.

Anyway, Pittsburgh forward Emily Harrigan is here to restore order, and she clearly has the leg for it. They (we) don’t call her the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch for nothing, you know.

It’s been a huge few weeks for Harrigan, who burst onto the scene earlier this month after she showed the USWNT what they could’ve had after they choked on the world stage.

After that, she hit up the pool out west to cool down after a couple steamy training sessions, and now she’s drilling field goals like it’s her job.

Honestly, it probably could be here pretty soon. Feel like we’ve had a weird amount of kicker cuts/trades this week, so anything could happen.

Buckle up — the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch/NFL is here!