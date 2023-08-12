Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch, Is Ready To Help The US Women

Videos by OutKick

Emily Harrigan — a University of Pittsburgh soccer star dubbed the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch — is ready to help the US Women’s National Team in 2027.

Sounds far off, right? Wrong. It was a humiliating loss last week for the ladies, and the road to recovery begins today. Now. And Harrigan, who recently graduated from Pittsburgh, is ready to lend a foot.

The soccer star has seen her social media following explode in recent days thanks to a handful of fire TikToks showing her skills on the pitch, with several followers begging her to join the team.

Harrigan, a forward, certainly looks the part on the field.

Off of it? Well, she’s been dubbed the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch. That doesn’t happen by accident.

Emily Harrigan dubbed the Paige Spiranac of the pitch

Like I said, she’s got all the intangibles.

The 5-7 forward is currently in grad school at Pitt — or at least she was — but appears to be a budding star in the social media world.

Her TikTok has taken off like a rocket ship in recent months — she’s over 230k followers as of today — while her Instagram is an absolute masterclass in content.

Like Paige Spiranac, Harrigan isn’t just all looks. She looks like a force on the pitch, with fans practically begging her to come lead the USWNT back to glory.

This video in the aftermath of the loss last week went mega-viral for that very reason.

“You would’ve scored on that Swedish goalkeeper,” one fan wrote, to which Emily here responded with the confidence and bravado of Paige Spiranac herself.

“Prob,” she said.

That’s short for probably for those not in the shorthand business.

And yes, she probably would’ve.

Time to see it in action in a few years on the big stage. As Happy Gilmore once said, 364 more days until next year’s hockey tryouts. I’ve got to toughen up.