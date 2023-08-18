Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch, Cools Down In The Pool

Videos by OutKick

Emily Harrigan — the University of Pittsburgh soccer star dubbed the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch — cooled off from some hot summer training in the pool earlier this week.

The 5-7 forward has been getting AFTER it the past few weeks, sending out viral video after viral video over on TikTok. Most of them involve her crushing some sort of insane backflip, crazy goal or elite crossover.

In fact, she even went so viral last week that some fans asked her to join the flailing US Women’s National Team.

And while we don’t know just yet if Harrigan has the stuff for 2027, we do know she’s more than capable of being the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch.

How do I know? Well, there’s nobody better at mixing work and play on her social media feeds than Paige, and Emily Harrigan here appears to be mirroring her perfectly.

Emily Harrigan has the intangibles to be the next Paige Spiranac

Absolutely flawless. Paige Spiranac prides herself on being the best of the best, and part of the reason is because not only is she hot, but she’s also a damn good golfer. She has the street cred to post whatever she wants, and Emily Harrigan here appears to be next in line.

She can post a bikini picture from the pool one day, and then train her ass off the next — and it all goes viral. That’s Social Media 101. Better yet, that’s Social Media Influencer 101.

Anyway, the 5-7 forward is currently in grad school at Pitt — or at least she was — and appears to be a budding star in the social media world.

Her TikTok has taken off like a rocket ship in recent months — she’s over 230k followers as of today — while her Instagram is an absolute masterclass in content.

She’s also got the swag to make it in the content world, too. Just last week, the below video went mega-viral in the aftermath of the USA’s World Cup loss.

“You would’ve scored on that Swedish goalkeeper,” one fan wrote, to which Emily here responded with the confidence and bravado of Paige Spiranac herself.

“Prob,” she said.

Game on.