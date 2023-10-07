Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The ‘Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch,’ Could Be College Football’s Next Female Kicker

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan, the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch as dubbed by OutKick and OutKick only, should probably be suiting up for the Panthers at some point this season.

The football team — not her former soccer squad.

Harrigan took the world by storm last month when she went viral for kicking monster field goals with relative ease. However, she fell just short of nailing the coveted 50-yarder she was going for.

Not anymore, though.

The Paige Spiranac of Monster Field Goals finally drilled a 50-yard bomb this week, and she has the video to prove it. Just for good measure, she even lined up for a 60-yarder right after. It came up just short, but even Justin Tucker misses every now and again.

Emily Harrigan is the Paige Spiranac of female kickers

Absolutely drilled.

For context, Pittsburgh’s current kicker, Ben Sauls, is 4-of-7 on field goals this season, but 0-2 on ones of 50 yards or more. The Panthers also STINK. Seriously, they’re awful.

Pittsburgh is 1-4, hasn’t won since opening week, and just got blown out by Virginia Tech. The Hokies are 23 (!!!) point underdogs against FSU today. Yikes.

The Panthers, by the way, are off today. Perhaps they should bring our girl Emily Harrigan in for a tryout? Female kickers are all the rage right now, and if you can add the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch to your roster, you do it. No questions asked.

Anyway, it’s been a huge few weeks for Emily Harrigan, starting with her bashing of the USWNT after their pathetic showing in the World Cup. She fired off a video showing she could get the job done, and I believed her.

That little number went viral, and the rest was/is history.

The 5-7 Forward has been on an absolute tear ever since, kicking monster field goals and hanging out by the pool in what OutKick deemed an absolute masterclass in social media marketing.

She even took some time between kicking this week to fire off an Instagram heater.

What a force.