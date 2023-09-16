Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The ‘Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch,’ Declares War On West Virginia For Backyard Brawl

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan — the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch — has declared war on West Virginia ahead of today’s Backyard Brawl.

The future NFL star who crushed a 45-yard field goal earlier this week took to social media and sent out a couple pregame heaters before heading down to Morgantown.

Needless to say, Harrigan — the 5-7 forward who OutKick dubbed the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch just last month — is ALL IN on the Panthers destroying the Mountaineers later today.

Hail to Pitt!

Emily Harrigan is the Paige Spiranac of Pittsburgh

Good damn luck, West Virginia. I’m Team Emily Harrigan and obviously Team Pittsburgh in the latest edition of the Backyard Brawl.

Great rivalry, by the way. One of the best in college football. Frankly, I think it’s underrated, if that’s even possible.

Remember the old days of West Virginia glory? The Pat White-Steve Slaton era? My God. That was the best. Every time you fired up NCAA 05 you’d play with the Mountaineers because that duo was electric.

Anyway, back to the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch.

Harrigan has been on the rise for a while now, and it’s easy to see why. She consistently puts on a masterclass in social media, sending heaters from the pool one day and from the pitch the next. She can walk the walk and talk the talk, and I’m not sure anyone besides Paige herself does it better.

Can’t wait to see her invade Morgantown tonight. Should be an insane environment, so she’s gonna need to have her head on a swivel.

I wouldn’t worry too much about her, though. I think Harrigan can more than handle herself on the road.

Buckle up, Milan Pusker Stadium — the Paige Spiranac of Pittsburgh is coming.