Disgusting Fight Breaks Out At Philly YMCA

Congratulations to the members of the Springfield YMCA in Delaware County, PA where there are new open gym rules after what happened Tuesday night.

As you can see from the incident, a massive, disgusting, scumbag street brawl broke out on the basketball courts and led the YMCA staff to call police as all hell broke loose.

In a letter from local YMCA President Michael Ranck to members, it was explained that open gym is finished during after-school hours. “Rest assured that when we are asked, we will press charges against those involved and they will no longer be YMCA members,” Ranck said in a letter obtained by CrossingBroad.com.

“I am sending this email to you to assure you that what happened last night at the Springfield YMCA was an isolated incident. I am optimistically hoping WE can work together to ensure better days,” Ranck continued.

As a result of the brawl, pickup basketball games are finished after 3:30 Monday-Friday and there won’t be pickup basketball after 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Ranck has also closed the basketball courts to non-Springfield YMCA members. If you’re not a Springfield member, don’t show up is the message.

“No guests or Nationwide YMCA members will be allowed on the basketball courts,” Ranck added.

It’s been a particularly ugly winter, already, for the world of amateur basketball. In December, a Colorado father-son referee duo brawled with a fellow referee during a 4th-grade basketball game.

Just before that disgusting behavior, we had a player attack his coach over being benched.

In the college ranks, there was a massive brawl at a basketball game in November that resulted in 17 players being ejected.