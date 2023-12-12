Father-Son Reffing Duo Team Up To Fight Fellow Ref During 4th Grade Basketball Game: OutKick Source

Videos by OutKick

Here we go again with referee Jeff ‘Jazz’ Davis and his teen referee son Jai Davis.

The duo who gained minor fame around Denver in 2022 when they teamed up to fight a parent during a travel basketball game are about to officially make worldwide headlines for what went down Saturday at the Gold Crown Foundation gym in Lakewood, Colorado during a 4th grade game.

According to a source who was in the gym and shared additional footage with OutKick, the altercation between Jai Davis and his fellow ref started over what is believed to be a disagreement between the refs on a technical foul call. The source says it appeared the argument was over whether it should’ve been a standard foul or a technical. Again, this is a conversation between the refs. No coaches or parents are involved.

Davis, our source believes, overruled the older ref, and determined it was a technical and the team was awarded one free throw.

There’s chest-to-chest arguing between Jai and the other ref, but coaches come onto the court and separate the two before emotions could boiled over.

That all changed minutes later when Jai Davis and the ref come together and the older ref leans in with a chest bump. That’s it. It’s go-time.

Davis launches a basketball at the ref’s head and that’s when the footage that has been circulating on social media picks up. Our source says that’s Jeff ‘Jazz’ Davis rushing in from the neighboring court to come to his son’s defense.

“It’s almost like the older gentleman instigated it,” our source noted. “It’s like he picked the fight and the kid said, ‘Ok, here we go.'”

The three refs are eventually sent off the court where they cool down for a few minutes — Jai Davis actually stands near the scorer’s table as if he’s about to continue working the game — and then a Gold Crown facilities administrator determines all three need to go.

Our source estimates it was anywhere from five to seven minutes before the administrator cleared the refs from the gym.

Gold Crown responds to refs fighting at its facility

“[Saturday evening] at the Gold Crown Field House we experienced three officials get into a physical altercation with one another. Fortunately no one was seriously hurt, and no children, coaches or parents were directly involved,” Gold Crown said in a statement sent to OutKick.

“Through our in-house camera system we were able to identify everyone involved and our staff removed all three officials from the premises. We have informed these independently contracted officials that they are suspended indefinitely from working for Gold Crown Foundation.

“Most importantly we apologize to everyone that had to witness their unacceptable behavior – especially the kids. We hold all parties in our programs to very high standards, which in this case, were clearly not met. This is an unfortunate reminder that we all need to keep the kids best interest in mind and that our adult behavior plays a pivotal role in youth sports.

“Let this also be a reminder to everyone that Gold Crown has zero tolerance for any adult behavior that puts the kids experience or safety at risk. Again, our sincerest apologies to everyone who had to witness the incident this morning. We look forward to getting our league back on track, and resume what will be a great season for the kids.”

Father-son reffing duo Jeff and Jai Davis are no strangers to fighting while working travel basketball games

In April 2022, Jeff, who goes by the moniker Official With The Whistle, made headlines with his then-15-year-old son for a nasty brawl with a parent where Jeff, also known as Jazz, came rushing in and split the man’s lip. Both Davis’ received disorderly charge tickets from police.

By June of 2022, Jai Davis was working games at the Gold Crown gymnasium, according to his father’s Instagram account.

OutKick has reached out to Jeff Davis via email and social media. He has yet to provide a comment on what happened Saturday at Gold Crown.

