There Was An All-Out Brawl During This D1 Basketball Game Leading To 17 Players Ejected

Division 1 men’s basketball teams Robert Morris and Jacksonville brought the Thanksgiving table fight to the court on Friday night, after a record number of players were ejected after an on-court melee.

The incident led to both benches being ejected from the game, as punches were reportedly thrown and the head coaches had to be restrained. In total, 17 players were kicked out of the game as the referees decided to continue the game with only the 10 players who were on the court at the time of the fight.

The ESPN+ broadcasters calling the game described the fight as “nasty,” with “lots of pushing and shoving,” as the fight escalated from the court to over where the announcers table was before fans started shouting and trying to get involved.

The fight apparently started after both head coaches had been going back and forth at each other throughout the first half.

Afterwards, Jacksonville head coach Jordan Mincy said that the team let their emotions get the best of them.