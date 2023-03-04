Fists Thrown, Player Knocked Out During High School Basketball Fight

Videos by OutKick

For the fourth time in a month, a basketball game has ended because of a brawl on the court.

The most recent example came last night in San Francisco, where the game was eventually called after both teams erupted into a fist fight, leaving one student knocked out cold.

The chaotic scene occurred between Archbishop Riordan and Inderkum High School. Video shows that after a player is fouled, another player comes up and shoves them before all hell breaks loose. The result? A Riordan player was knocked unconscious while parents and coaches flood the court.

Video shows brawl between Archbishop Riordan (SF) & Inderkum High School in last night’s playoff game in San Francisco. Fight ended game early. @sfchronicle reports one student sent to hospital. 🎥: NFHS Network pic.twitter.com/nGoFEnhKFF — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) March 3, 2023

MULTIPLE FIGHTS HAVE HAPPENED IN RECENT WEEKS

Unfortunately the incident isn’t a rare occasion these days.

A few weeks ago, one of the top rated high school basketball players in the country D.J. Wagner from Camden, New Jersey was involved in a fight that could have turned serious very quickly. (Camden, NJ is notoriously one of the worst cities in the entire country. The last place you want to be at is a local basketball game where a fight ensues with fans involved)

In a separate incident a few days later, an Indiana high school basketball game was called after fans decided to throw haymakers during halftime.

Video shows the PA announcer trying to desperately tell people to calm down while also screaming for “security.” The South Bend, Indiana police said that at one point all of their officers from the department were on the scene. No arrests were made. (Shocking!)

#WATCH: Brawl breaks out during a high school basketball game in South Bend, Indiana. South Bend Police said at one point all of their officers were at the school clearing the gym. No injuries reported and no arrests made. pic.twitter.com/P8cDCyQYSL — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) February 3, 2023

And how about this just 4 days ago?

A melee began during an Oklahoma high school girl basketball players, cheerleaders, fans and parents all got involved and began throwing down and even a suplex as well!

@OSSAAOnline Tulsa Central vs Star Spencer girls pic.twitter.com/Sv5J7eBQcL — Kyle Brooks (@kyleb0418) February 24, 2023

Even though these incidents may be fun to watch on social media and easy to make fun of, sometimes it’s no laughing matter.

Last year a 60-year-old man died after a fight during a Vermont MIDDLE SCHOOL basketball game.

A man dies after a brawl breaks out during a middle school basketball game in Vermont. No words! pic.twitter.com/mZAECuxduR — Chad Baker (@ChadBlue83) February 1, 2023

THE PANDEMIC HAS MADE PEOPLE MORE AGGRESSIVE

Imagine ruining your chances of going to college, getting a scholarship, pursuing the sport you love, or even worst – losing your life, over a damn fight during a game?

There’s no doubt that society is clearly on edge these days. Our leaders literally wouldn’t let us leave our houses and see our family and friends for the better part of a year. We are seeing the aftermaths of their disastrous policies and mandates. People are more aggressive, while also more anxious and depressed. Mental health is a huge concern across the country.

There’s always been skirmishes here and there in sports. But to have four pretty significant ones that we actually know about – in middle and high school games of all things? Not a great look for the future.