New Jersey Basketball Game Cancelled After Punches Thrown, Melee Occurs: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A New Jersey high school basketball game was called midway through after punches were thrown that sparked a melee.

On Thursday night, Camden High School played Camden Eastside in the inaugural Camden County Tournament in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Top seeded Camden was leading 30-17 with a little over 4 minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter when all hell broke loose. An initial punch turned the gymnasium into a madhouse.

Video footage showed a Camden Eastside player going to set a screen against Camden’s center when suddenly he gets absolutely ROCKED with a punch before running away. Fans started running onto the court and Camden’s bench cleared. Eventually, Camden police intervened and were able to separate everyone. The game was subsequently cancelled.

CAMDEN WAS HOSTING ITS FIRST EVER TOURNAMENT

Anyone who lives in New Jersey or the Philadelphia area can’t be surprised by this. Camden is a TOUGH area – ranking first in violent crime in the state of New Jersey, according to an analysis of state statistics on the Neighborhood Scout website.

The website also lists Camden, NJ as one of the most dangerous cities in America.

Punches were thrown during a Camden basketball tournament. (Photo credit: April Saul)

So it’s no surprise that when the melee occurred, some bystanders, including former Memphis player-turned-politician Arthur Barclay, immediately went and grabbed Camden’s D.J. Wagner and ushered him out of the gym.

Wagner is the top basketball prospect in the country, according to ESPN.

Hopefully D.J. not only gets out of the gym, but also out of that city soon. Because things like this just aren’t worth it for someone who could have a great athletic future ahead of him.

Toward the end of those video, Arthur Barclay is seen with Wagner in a bear hug and getting the star player out of the mass melee pic.twitter.com/79RPTMOUbJ — Tom McGurk (@McGurkSports) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the Camden school district issued a statement that I’m sure will have an effect on any future incidents.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and fans. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured,” the statement read.

It’s unclear what happens to the basketball tournament moving forward.

It’s not the first time that an incident like this has occurred during a Camden High School sporting event.

Two years ago Camden’s football team was disqualified from the playoffs after an on-field incident with the opposing team. .