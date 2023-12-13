High School Basketball Player In Trouble For Beating Up Coach After Being Benched For — Of All Things — Poor Sportsmanship

Videos by OutKick

A high school basketball coach in Texas reportedly had one of his players take a seat for displaying poor sportsmanship. From the sound of it, that benching couldn’t have been more justified as that player and his older brother allegedly beat up the coach after the game.

It sounds like the coach may have had a point…

According to Click2Houston.com, sheriff deputies were called to Willis High School last Friday night just before 10 pm. The school is about 50 miles outside of Houston.

They were there in response to a report of an assault in the parking lot. There they found 17-year-old Jevin Allen and his 22-year-old brother Jerrick Allen. The two were arrested and charged with assault of a public servant for hitting an unidentified basketball coach.

The incident allegedly occurred after the Willis High School team returned from an away game. At that game, Allen was been benched. That was alleged to have been a result of how he was treating another member of the team.

Well, that apparently didn’t sit well with Allen or his family.

Player And His Brother Allegedly Assaulted The Coach In High School Parking Lot

According to reports, an argument ensued in the parking lot back at the high school. After that push literally came to shove.

Or, more accurately, hitting.

The coach was found to have injuries to his head neck and face. Authorities used surveillance footage to determine the Allens were suspects.

Both Allens were taken to jail after the incident with both being released after posting a $23,000 bond.

Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That said, if all of this is true, the benching that precipitated the whole incident sure makes a lot of sense. We don’t know precisely what happened, but this sounds like a kid who probably would have been told to throw his sweats back on for poor sportsmanship.

