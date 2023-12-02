HS Basketball Star Peyton Marshall Humiliates Opponent In Brutal Fashion

Videos by OutKick

7-foot high school basketball star Peyton Marshall gave one of his opponents a double-portion of humiliation on Sunday.

During a matchup against RWE, Cold Hearts center Peyton Marshall was in the paint protecting the rim. RWE’s point guard, Daquan Davis, drove into the lane and attempted a layup.

Unfortunately for Davis, Marshall wasn’t too far away. He swatted the guard’s feeble shot attempt, and grabbed the rebound that fell at this feet. To add insult to injury, Davis slid a couple of feet out of bounds and lay there embarrassed.

Most of the time, big men pass the ball to a guard once they secure a rebound. But Marshall woke up this morning and chose violence, and opted to do something a little different.

Instead of retaining possession, Marshall grabbed the ball, took one look at Davis (who was still out of bounds), and passed the ball right to him.

That definitely puts the “cold” in “Cold Hearts.” Kids, if you’re looking for a new way to trash talk your opponents in-game, look no further than this.

This is INCREDIBLE 😂pic.twitter.com/yALVIzOfJw — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) December 2, 2023

Honestly, Marshall could have left Davis off the hook. After all, the point guard does have a family and at least somewhat of a reputation to uphold. And he did emphatically swat the shot away, which was embarrassing enough.

But at least the move was funny, for everyone but Davis.

Marshall committed to Missouri this past offseason, so maybe he’ll bring this move to the SEC. Meanwhile, Davis might want to go into hibernation to avoid getting humiliated in public.